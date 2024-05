International news of local government 24.05.24

Here are the latest important and interesting stories from the local government sector that caught our attention. In this roundup of what's happening now in the world of local government, you'll find best practice, inspiration and more from across the sector. Australia: Council-led trial reveals benefits of rubber roads

A demonstration project led by the South Sydney Regional Organization of Councils on recycled rubber roads is seeing positive environmental results. 12 councils each resurfaced a rubber road from old tires and asphalt in 2023 in a bid to test whether the former can increase performance, durability and sustainability. Now, researchers from RMIT say findings from their study on 3 of these roads are seeing positive results, saying the extended service life and reduced environmental impacts underline the importance of incorporating recycled materials, such as crumb rubber, into asphalt for sustainable infrastructure development.

Government News Germany: New urban solar panel goes up in Berlin

Affordable solar balcony panels are a trend in Germany, with more than 360,000 registered as of 2023. Berlin is a particular hotspot, and the city's government has launched a generous subsidy to encourage residents to go solar by at 500 euros for a single socket panel. . About 10,000 people have applied for funding, with an approval rate of about two-thirds. In addition, the German parliament last week also targeted balcony solar, making registrations simpler and allowing modules to now reach up to 800 watts.

Bloomberg France: Last beautiful city to impose youth curfew

Nice has become the most high-profile French city to impose a curfew on under-13s amid growing public concerns over youth violence. Police armed with bulletproof vests now patrol the Riviera town after 11pm following a series of deadly attacks. Bziers in southwestern France issued a similar decree days ago, with other towns and cities taking or considering similar moves. Temporary hours have been imposed by several other French cities during periods of unrest.

Mayor Canada: Vancouver exploring digital credential technology

The City of Vancouver is looking to modernize its services by exploring digital credential technology. The city is looking to reduce the need for manual verification steps in permit and licensing services. Digital credentials are issued by recognized authorities, allowing organizations to trust their legitimacy without contacting the issuing authority. They are expected to speed up the time that forms can be filled out with reliable information. It is also expected to reorganize the steps required when businesses expand their operations across municipalities.

SmartCitiesWorld This is part of our weekly global local newsletter service, everyone can subscribe for FREE to receive regular updates on best practice and news from the world of local government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lgiu.org/blog-article/international-local-government-news-08-05-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos