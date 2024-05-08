Fact Sheet: Third Ministerial Meeting on the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection in Guatemala





Nearly two years ago, in response to the historic challenge of migration and forced displacement, President Biden issued the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, with 20 leaders from across the Western Hemisphere. The Los Angeles Declaration is a first-of-its-kind framework to promote coordinated action under three main pillars: (1) addressing root causes and supporting migrant integration to promote long-term stabilization; (2) expansion of legal routes; and (3) strengthening human implementation.

On May 7, 2024, Guatemala hosted the third Ministry of the Los Angeles Declaration with foreign ministers and senior representatives from 21 ratifying countries. Secretary of State Antony Blinken led the US delegation, along with White House Coordinator for the Los Angeles Declaration Marcela Escobari, Senior Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Kristie Canegallo, and USAID Acting Assistant Administrator for the Americas Latin and Caribbean Michael Camilleri. The United States is grateful for President Arvalos' leadership in hosting the Ministry.

On behalf of the United States, Secretary Blinken announced $578 million in humanitarian, development, and economic assistance to support partner countries and host communities in responding to urgent humanitarian needs, expanding legal pathways, and supporting the regularization and integration of migrants. The United States also announced enhanced enforcement partnerships to deter irregular migration, including increasing consequences for smuggling networks that prey on vulnerable migrants. The US government reiterated its commitment to work together with partners to establish a permanent, regionally-led Secretariat to ensure that coordinated progress is sustained under the Los Angeles Declaration.

Supporting countries presented progress towards their commitments under the Los Angeles Declaration and announced new follow-up initiatives.

Strengthening Human Implementation

The United States took steps on May 6 to impose visa restrictions on executives of some Colombian shipping companies to facilitate irregular migration to the United States. These are part of a broader set of US actions targeting owners, managers and senior officers of companies that provide land, sea or air charter transportation designed for use primarily by persons intending to migrate in order to irregularly in the United States. Previous restrictions were placed on individuals in the charter air sector. The International Air Transport Association and some of its member airlines committed to concerted action to limit the use of commercial flights for irregular migration. The United States and Costa Rica announced the creation of a new Biometric Data Sharing Partnership to improve Costa Rica's biometric collection and matching, and strengthen its border management, thereby increasing safety and security in the region. The United States and Costa Rica also signed a memorandum of understanding outlining bilateral cooperation in the fight against human trafficking. The United States is deploying additional resources to Guatemala to increase security at land, air and sea ports throughout the country, increasing surveillance and vetting in the region. The United States will expand public awareness of the CBP One mobile application among migrants seeking to enter the United States. From January 2023 through the end of March 2024, more than 547,000 individuals used CBP One and presented at a port of entry for processing, rather than risking their lives in the hands of smugglers. The United States chairs the Action Package Committee Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants under the Los Angeles Declaration, coordinating international efforts to target, investigate, arrest, and prosecute human smuggling organizations that prey on vulnerable migrants. Partner countries reaffirmed their commitment to curb irregular extracontinental migration through increased use of transit visas, passenger verification and enforcement measures against entities and individuals who benefit from irregular migration. Expanding legal pathways for migration and protection President Biden rebuilt our refugee resettlement program and led a historic expansion of legal pathways to the United States and partner countries. Under the Office of Presidents' Safe Mobility initiative to deter irregular migration and expand legal pathways to the Western Hemisphere, we are on track to sixfold the number of refugees accepted from the region. Already, over 21,000 individuals have been approved to move safely and legally to the United States through Safe Mobility Offices in Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Ecuador. Guatemala and the United States announced that the Safe Mobility Offices in Guatemala will expand eligibility to include Hondurans, Salvadorans, and Nicaraguans present in Guatemala. Costa Rica and the United States announced that the Offices of Safe Movement in Costa Rica will expand the right to admit Ecuadorians. The United States reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening legal channels. Under the Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela (CHNV) parole process, irregular migrant flows from these four countries have been significantly reduced, with 435,000 vetted and cleared individuals of these nationalities approved to enter the United States legally United. Applicants must have a US-based financial supporter, pass verification and background checks, and meet other established criteria to receive advanced travel authorization. Once paroled on a case-by-case basis, CHNV nationals are eligible to apply for work authorization and begin work immediately. USAID announced plans to launch a new regional labor mobility initiative Alianza de Movilidad Laboral para las Amricas or Labor Neighbors to increase access to legal temporary work paths for new migrant source and destination countries. The initiative will work with international organizations and other partners to provide technical assistance to countries across the region to identify skilled workers to meet urgent labor needs. The Labor Department launched a $3 million project to strengthen protections for workers participating in US temporary foreign worker programs. The United States also announced that it is joining the International Labor Organization's Recruitment Fair Initiative and its Advisory Committee. The initiative aims to ensure that domestic and cross-border recruitment practices are based on international labor standards, promote gender equality and prevent human trafficking and forced labour. These steps reinforce the Biden Administration's Presidential Memorandum on Advancing Worker Empowerment, Rights and High Labor Standards Globally and its unwavering commitment to protecting workers' rights at home and around the world. Mexico announced that, as of 2022, it has issued over 17,500 temporary visas to individuals seeking international protection to address the country's labor shortage. Additionally, Mexico has launched a pilot program in collaboration with the Haitian Embassy, ​​the International Organization for Migration and the Umbrella Partnership to expand job pathways, offering employment opportunities and work permits to Haitian migrants. Costa Rica pledged to continue modernizing its asylum system through digitization, data-driven solutions and the adoption of practices to simplify refugee status determination with the support of UNHCR and the international community. Canada confirmed that it will receive UNHCR referrals from Safe Movement Offices as part of Canada's ongoing commitment to this important initiative. Canada has also made significant progress on its commitment to welcome 15,000 migrants from the Americas region. Canada is also investing C$75 million over six years to fund capacity-building projects to strengthen migration and protection systems in the region. Addressing root causes and supporting the integration of migrants to promote long-term stabilization The United States reaffirmed its commitment to address the root causes of irregular migration. The US International Development Finance Corporation is announcing the approval of a $20 million direct loan to Cosami, a savings and loan cooperative, for low-income mortgages in rural Guatemala. Cosami's assistance will help finance the construction of borrowers' first homes, helping to improve living conditions, create jobs and spur economic growth in lower-income communities. With initial support from the US Government, the International Organization for Migration launched a new online platform and data portal for the Los Angeles Declaration, which enables supporting countries to receive, share and disseminate best practices and data . Ecuador announced that, under a new adjustment program, those already registered will be able to complete their process to obtain a temporary residence visa and more migrants will be able to apply for a temporary visa. Colombia announced a plan to regularize irregular migrants through special permits for parents and legal guardians of children with valid temporary protection status. Colombia also announced a new special permanent visa for Latin American and Caribbean migrants without regular status in the country. The Colombian government estimates that up to 600,000 individuals will benefit from these actions. Costa Rica pledged to expand the Special Temporary Category adjustment pathway and reduce barriers to access with continued assistance from the international community. ###

