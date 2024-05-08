Guatemala: Amnesty International condemns another unjustified delay in the trial of prisoner of conscience Virginia Laparra





Following the suspension of the hearing scheduled for today, May 6, and the further delay that resulted in the start of the criminal trial against former prosecutor Virginia Laparra Rivas, Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International, said: Virginia Laparra has been defending herself in this baseless criminal case for six years, despite constant attacks. It is absolutely unacceptable that the authorities continue to allow further unjustified delays and violations of her human rights. Virginia Laparra has been defending herself in this baseless criminal case for six years, despite constant attacks. It is absolutely unacceptable that the authorities continue to allow further unjustified delays and violations of her human rights. Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International Virginia Laparra, wrongly accused of revealing confidential information, appeared before the court in Quetzaltenango this morning for the opening of her trial. However, the lawyer of one of the adjoining plaintiffs (private prosecutors) did not appear and the judge rescheduled the hearing for Monday, May 27. Amnesty International has condemned the judicial harassment suffered by the former prosecutor and has documented numerous irregularities and violations of her human rights in the two criminal cases against her. Both cases are the result of two complaints filed by the same Quetzaltenango judge, who is accused of alleged corruption, after Virginia Laparra filed charges against him in the exercise of her duties. The first trial, which did not respect due process guarantees, ended in December 2022 with a four-year prison sentence for the former prosecutor. This second case started in 2018. According to the information received, the trial was supposed to start in April 2023, but this was delayed by the numerous lawsuits filed by the claimants in the proceeding and accepted by the responsible authorities of the case. Amnesty International believes that Virginia Laparra is being persecuted only for her anti-corruption work and therefore she was declared a prisoner of conscience in November 2022. The organization also claims that the former prosecutor, who was released from prison on January 3, 2024, is still a prisoner of conscience as she continues to be held under house arrest as an alternative to prison, having served about half of the four-year prison sentence she was wrongfully sentenced to in December 2022. The Guatemalan authorities have a duty to take into account the context of the criminalization of the former prosecutor and to take remedial measures against any attempts at malicious or delaying tactics by the parties. The Guatemalan authorities must urgently act in good faith and provide all guarantees of due process to Virginia Laparra. The unfounded criminal prosecution against her must stop immediately, added Ana Piquer. The Guatemalan authorities have a duty to take into account the context of the criminalization of the former prosecutor and to take remedial measures against any attempts at malicious or delaying tactics by the parties. Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International For more information or to request an interview, please get in touch [email protected] Further reading

