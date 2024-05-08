Secretary Antony J. Blinken in the Los Angeles Declaration Ministry of Migration and Protection

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you very much. And President Arvalo, thank you very much. Thank you for bringing us together today. Thank you for your leadership, not only in addressing migration challenges across the hemisphere, our region, but also in working so hard to address the root causes of irregular migration here at home in Guatemala. We are proud to stand with Guatemala as a democratic partner committed to the rule of law, committed to accountable governance that actually delivers results for the people.

And to my friend and colleague, the Foreign Minister, I also thank you for your partnership.

It's wonderful to see so many friends, so many colleagues around this table from across the hemisphere we share. Two years ago, nearly two dozen countries signed the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection. The LA statement acknowledged that irregular migration affects each of our countries, as the President said, and that each of us has a responsibility to help address it and to do it together.

Since then, together, we have partnered to transform our hemispheric approach to this truly historic challenge.

We have taken significant steps to expand legal migration pathways as an alternative to irregular migration, improve law enforcement efforts, support host communities, strengthen protections for vulnerable populations.

Countries like Colombia, Ecuador, Peru have granted legal status to millions of Venezuelans who are and are helping them contribute to host communities through US-supported integration centers. Mexico and Canada created new job pathways for migrants, helping workers build skills and grow economies. Colombia, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras increased efforts to combat human smuggling. And just yesterday, the United States and Costa Rica established a Biometric Data Sharing Partnership that will deepen our cooperation on this critical priority.

At the core of our efforts is the message that individuals should take advantage of legal routes rather than making the dangerous journey north. Last summer, we came together to set up Safe Mobility Offices in Guatemala, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador providing screening and referral information to individuals where they are.

Since the programs inception, we have resettled over 7,500 refugees to the United States, and approximately 20,000 more individuals have been approved for various other legal pathways. And this is just the beginning. We are on track to resettle six times as many individuals this year as last year.

The United States will continue to contribute to solutions to the shared challenges we face from irregular migration and displacement.

They were supporting local efforts to help people stay safe in their own countries by addressing the root causes that drive people to move. Under President Biden, we have provided more than $6.3 billion in development, economic, health, and security assistance throughout the Western Hemisphere.

During the same period, we invested another 3.9 billion in humanitarian aid to help migrants and displaced people who leave their homes integrate into their host communities.

Today, on top of these investments, we were announcing our commitment to work with our Congress to provide an additional $578 million in assistance to host countries across the Western Hemisphere, including humanitarian assistance that provides water, shelter, sanitation, health care urgent for migrants. and refugees in need.

The Biden administration has also led one of the largest expansions of legal pathways for migrants. We have implemented new humanitarian parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, and have helped more than 400,000 individuals come to the United States legally.

We also created new family reunification parole processes for nationals of Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Colombia, and updated the same processes for Cubans and Haitians. We have increased our refugee resettlement target to 125,000 people a year, with up to 10,000 or sorry 50,000 coming from our hemisphere. And we have increased the number of H-2 temporary worker visas, which is a critical part of increasing legal job pathways.

We have stepped up efforts against those who prey on vulnerable migrants. In February, we announced a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals who knowingly provide transportation to those who intend to migrate irregularly to the United States, including charter flights arriving in Nicaragua. Yesterday, we announced visa restrictions for the heads of Colombian maritime migration companies that were facilitating irregular migration.

We were redoubling our efforts to protect migrant workers from exploitation. The United States is joining the International Labor Organization's Fair Recruitment Initiative, which helps ensure that cross-border recruitment efforts promote gender equality and prevent human trafficking and forced labor. We encourage others to join this initiative.

President Biden is committed to further building our partnership under the Los Angeles Declaration. This includes increasing our shared ownership of the declaration, including the establishment of a formal coordinating body with a secretariat. This support will help continue our efforts to put the principles of the declarations into action.

So I call on each of you to join us in this and other efforts to strengthen our partnership with not only representatives from the countries of the LA Declaration, but also international organizations, multilateral development banks, civil society, academia, the private sector. Your ideas, your actions, your determination are essential to creating a future where all migration is safe, orderly and humane.