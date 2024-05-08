



The lure of whales has piqued the human consciousness for millennia, casting these oceanic giants as enigmatic denizens of the deep seas. From the biblical Leviathan to Herman Melville's Scary Mob, whales have been central to mythology and folklore. And while ethology, or the science of whales, has improved our knowledge of these marine mammals in particular over the past century, the study of whales has remained a major challenge. Now, thanks to machine learning, we're a little closer to understanding these gentle giants. Researchers from the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) and the CETI Project (Cetacean Translation Initiative) recently used algorithms to decipher the sperm whale's phonetic alphabet, revealing sophisticated structures in sperm whale communication similar to human phonetics and communication systems in other animal species. . In one new open access study published in Nature Communicationsresearch shows that sperm whales' codas, or the short bursts of clicks they use to communicate, vary significantly in structure depending on the context of the conversation, revealing a much more complex communication system than previously understood.

Nine thousand codas collected from families of Eastern Caribbean sperm whales observed by the Dominica Sperm Whale Project proved an instrumental starting point in unraveling the creatures' complex communication system. In addition to data gold mining, the team used a mix of pattern recognition and classification algorithms, as well as body recording devices. It turned out that sperm whale communications were not really random or simple, but rather structured in a complex and combined way. The researchers identified something like a sperm whale phonetic alphabet, where various elements that the researchers call rhythm, tempo, rubato and ornamentation interact to form a broad set of distinct codes. For example, whales would systematically modulate certain aspects of their codes based on the conversational context, such as smoothly changing the duration of rubato calls or adding additional decorative clicks. But even more surprisingly, they found that the basic building blocks of these codes could be combined in a combinatorial way, allowing the whales to construct a large repertoire of distinct vocalizations. The experiments were conducted using acoustic bio-logging tags (specifically something called D-tags) placed on whales from the Eastern Caribbean clan. These tags captured the intricate details of the whales' vocal patterns. By developing new visualization and data analysis techniques, CSAIL researchers discovered that individual sperm whales can emit different patterns of code in long exchanges, not just repetitions of the same code. These patterns, they say, are nuanced and include fine-grained variations that other whales also produce and recognize. We are stepping into the unknown, to decipher the mysteries of sperm whale communication without any pre-existing ground-truth data, says Daniela Rus, director of CSAIL and professor of electrical engineering and computer science (EECS) at MIT. Using machine learning is important for identifying features of their communication and predicting what they say next. Our findings demonstrate the presence of structured information content and also challenge the prevailing belief among many linguists that complex communication is unique to humans. This is a step toward showing that other species have hitherto unidentified levels of communication complexity deeply linked to behavior. Our next steps aim to decipher the meaning behind these communications and explore social-level correlations between what is said and group actions.” Whaling around Sperm whales have the largest brains of any known animal. This is accompanied by highly complex social behavior between families and cultural groups, requiring strong communication for coordination, especially in pressure environments such as deep-sea hunting. The Whales owe much to Roger Payne, former CETI Project advisor, whale biologist, conservationist and MacArthur Fellow, who was a key figure in shaping their musical career. In the 1971 note science ITEM Songs of Humpback Whales, Payne documented how whales can sing. His work later catalyzed the Save the Whales movement, a successful and timely conservation initiative. Rogers' research highlights the impact that science can have on society. His discovery that whales sing led to the act of protecting marine mammals and helped save several species of whales from extinction. This interdisciplinary research now brings us one step closer to knowing what sperm whales are saying, says David Gruber, director and founder of the CETI Project and distinguished professor of biology at the City University of New York. Today, future CETI research aims to discern whether elements such as rhythm, tempo, ornamentation and rubato carry specific communicative purposes, potentially providing insights into the duality of modeling a linguistic phenomenon where simple elements combine to convey complex meanings that previously thought to be unique to human language. Strangers among us One of the intriguing aspects of our research is that it parallels the hypothetical scenario of contact with alien species. It's about understanding a species with a completely different environment and communication protocols, where their interactions are markedly different from human norms, says Pratyusha Sharma, an MIT doctoral student in EECS, the CSAIL affiliate and lead author of the study. They were exploring how to interpret the basic units of meaning in their communication. This is not just about teaching animals a subset of human language, but deciphering a naturally evolved communication system within their unique biological and environmental constraints. In essence, our work could lay the groundwork for deciphering how an alien civilization might communicate, providing insights into creating algorithms or systems to understand completely unknown forms of communication. Many animal species have repertoires of several distinct signals, but we are just beginning to discover the extent to which they combine these signals to create new messages, says Robert Seyfarth, a professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, who who was not involved in the research. Scientists are particularly interested in whether signal combinations vary according to the social or ecological context in which they are delivered, and the degree to which the signal combinations follow distinct rules that are recognized by listeners. The problem is particularly challenging in the case of marine mammals because scientists usually cannot see their subjects or identify in full detail the context of communication. However, this paper provides new, fascinating details of call combinations and the rules underlying them in sperm whales. Joining Sharma, Rus and Gruber are two others from MIT, both principal investigators and CSAIL professors in EECS: Jacob Andreas and Antonio Torralba. They join Shane Gero, head of biology at CETI, founder of the Dominica Sperm Whale Project and scientist at Carleton University. The work was funded by the CETI Project through Dalio Philanthropies and Ocean X, the Sea Grape Foundation, Rosamund Zander/Hansjorg Wyss and Chris Anderson/Jacqueline Novogratz through The Audacious Project: a collaborative funding initiative housed at TED, with further support from JH and the Fund EV Wade at MIT.

