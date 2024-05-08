US halted delivery of bombs to Israel to signal Rafah concerns, official saysExBulletin



Ismael Abu Dejah/AP

Ismael Abu Dejah/AP

WASHINGTON The US halted a shipment of bombs to Israel last week over concerns that Israel was nearing a decision to launch a full-scale assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah against the wishes of the US, it said on Tuesday. a senior administration official.

The payload was supposed to consist of 1,800 2,000-pound (900-kilogram) bombs and 1,700 500-pound (225-kilogram) bombs, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive, focused issue. The US concern is that larger explosives and how they can be used in a dense urban environment. More than 1 million civilians have taken refuge in Rafah following the evacuation of other parts of Gaza amid Israel's war against Hamas, which followed the militant group's deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

The US has historically provided large amounts of military aid to Israel. This has only accelerated since the October 7 Hamas attack that killed around 1,200 in Israel and led to the capture of around 250 others by the militants. The aid suspension is the most striking manifestation of the growing tension between the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the administration of President Joe Biden, which has called on Israel to do much more to protect the lives of innocent civilians in Gaza. .

It also comes as the Biden administration is set to deliver a first-of-its-kind official verdict this week on whether the Gaza airstrikes and aid restrictions have violated international and US laws designed to spare civilians the worst horrors of war. A ruling against Israel would further increase pressure on Biden to stem the flow of arms and money to the Israeli military.

The Biden administration in April began reviewing future military aid transfers as Netanyahu's government appeared to be edging closer to an invasion of Rafah, despite months of opposition from the White House. The official said the decision to stop the shipment was made last week and a final decision had not yet been made on whether to resume the shipment at a later date.

US officials had for days refused to comment on the aborted transfer, news of which came after Biden on Tuesday described US support for Israel as “ironclad, even when we disagree”.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to compare gun ownership to Biden's rhetoric in support of Israel, saying only: “Two things could be true.”

Israeli troops on Tuesday took control of the vital Gaza border crossing at Rafah, in what the White House described as a limited operation that stopped short of a full Israeli occupation of the city, which Biden has repeatedly warned against on humanitarian grounds. recently on a monday. call Netanyahu.

Israel has ordered the evacuation of 100,000 Palestinians from the city. Israeli forces also carried out what it described as “targeted attacks” in the eastern part of Rafah and seized the Rafah crossing, a critical channel for the flow of humanitarian aid along the Gaza-Egypt border.

Privately, concern has grown within the White House about what is unfolding in Rafah, but administration officials have stressed that they did not think the operations had contradicted Biden's warnings against a large-scale operation in the city.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Israel described the operation along the Gaza-Egypt border east of Rafah as “an operation of limited scale and duration” aimed at stopping Hamas arms smuggling. but also said the US would monitor the fighting.

Just last month, Congress passed a $95 billion national security bill that included funding for Ukraine, Israel and other allies. The package included more than $14 billion in military aid to Israel, although the stalled transfer was not related to that measure.

The State Department is separately reviewing whether to approve the continued transfer of Joint Direct Strike munitions, which place precision guidance systems on bombs, to Israel, but the review did not address the imminent shipments.

The US dropped the 2,000-pound bomb in its long fight against the Islamic State militant group. Israel, on the other hand, has used the bomb frequently in the seven-month Gaza war. Experts say the use of the weapon has, in part, helped drive the high number of Palestinian casualties that the Hamas-run health ministry estimates at more than 34,000 dead, although it does not distinguish between militants and civilians.

US-Israel relations have been strained by both Democratic and Republican administrations. But there have been other moments of deep tension since the founding, in which American leaders have threatened to withhold aid in an attempt to shake up the Israeli leadership.

President Dwight Eisenhower pressured Israel with the threat of sanctions to withdraw from the Sinai in 1957 amid the Suez Crisis. Ronald Reagan delayed the delivery of F16 fighter jets to Israel at a time of escalating violence in the Middle East. President George HW Bush held out $10 billion in loan guarantees to force a halt to Israeli settlement activity in the occupied territories.