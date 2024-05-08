The NSW Government welcomes investment in the construction skills sector





An investment in additional fee-free TAFE places on construction-related courses as part of the 2024-25 Federal Budget underlines the commitment at State and Commonwealth level to reducing national skills gaps contributing to ongoing housing shortages across Australia. This announcement, along with the addition of housing and construction skills as a priority area for the National Skills deal, reflects the urgent need to strengthen housing supply and aligns closely with the NSW Government's priorities. This initiative complements the 147,400 fee-free TAFE places already provided by the Commonwealth and NSW Governments aimed at removing cost barriers to education and training, including places for apprentices and trainees. Earlier today NSW Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan, Federal Minister for Skills and Training Brendan OConnor and Housing Minister Julie Collins visited the TAFE NSW Randwick campus to meet with students benefiting from these initiatives. NSW Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan said: “The announcement to invest in the construction sector is an important step towards addressing the skills gap and supporting housing supply across our state. We know we can't fix the housing crisis without enough of the carpenters, builders, electricians and other skilled tradespeople required to build new homes. Free initiatives to encourage more people into this sector are always welcome. The NSW Labor Government is focused on building more homes for the people of NSW. I applaud the Federal Government's commitment to invest in skills development to ensure more homes can be built and I look forward to working collaboratively with our federal counterparts. This initiative underscores our shared commitment to equip our workforce with the skills needed to meet the demands of our growing economy and address critical challenges such as the housing shortage.

