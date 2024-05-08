International SWOT mission can improve flood forecasting





He expects SWOT to improve the National Water Model data in multiple ways. For example, it will provide more accurate estimates of river slopes and how they change with stream flow. In general, the steeper a river slope, the faster its water flows. Hydrologic modelers use slope data to predict the speed of water movement through a river and out of a landscape. SWOT will also help scientists and water managers quantify the water content of lakes and reservoirs. While there are about 90,000 relatively large reservoirs in the US, only a few thousand of them have water level data that are included in the National Water Model. This limits scientists' ability to know how reservoir levels relate to surrounding land elevations and potential flooding. SWOT is measuring tens of thousands of US reservoirs, along with nearly all natural US lakes larger than about two football fields combined. Several countries, including the USA, have made significant investments in river gauge networks and detailed local flood models. But in Africa, southern Asia, parts of South America and the Arctic, there are few records of lakes and rivers. In such places, flood risk assessments often rely on rough estimates. Part of the potential of SWOTs is that it will allow hydrologists to fill these gaps, providing information about where water is stored in landscapes and how much flows through rivers. Tamlin Pavelsky, NASA SWOT's freshwater science lead and a researcher at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, says SWOT can help address the growing threat of flooding from extreme storms driven by climate change. Think about Houston and Hurricane Harvey in 2017, he said. It is highly unlikely that we would have seen 60 inches of rain from a storm without climate change. Utilities will need to update engineering design standards and floodplain maps as intense rainfall events become more common. Pavelsky says these changes in the Earth's water cycle are changing societies' assumptions about floods and what a floodplain is. Hundreds of millions of people around the world will be at increased risk of flooding in the future as rainfall events become more intense and population growth occurs in flood-prone areas, he added. SWOT flood data will have other practical applications. For example, insurers can use models informed by SWOT data to improve flood risk maps to better assess potential risks of damage and area losses. A major reinsurance company, FM Global, is among the current SWOT 40 early adopters a global community of organizations working to incorporate SWOT data into their decision-making activities. Companies like FM Global and government agencies like the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency can adjust their flood models by comparing them to SWOT data, Pavelsky said. These better models will give us a more accurate picture of where and how often flooding is likely to occur. More about the mission Launched on December 16, 2022, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in central California, SWOT is now in the operations phase, gathering data to be used for research and other purposes. SWOT was jointly developed by NASA and CNES, with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the UK Space Agency. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, managed for the agency by Caltech in Pasadena, California, leads the US component projects. For the flight system payload, NASA provided the KaRIn instrument, a GPS science receiver, a laser retroreflector, a dual-beam microwave radiometer, and NASA instrument operations. CNES provided the Doppler Orbitography and Radioposition Integrated Satellite (DORIS) system, the Poseidon dual-frequency altimeter (developed by Thales Alenia Space), the KaRIn radio frequency subsystem (together with Thales Alenia Space and with the support of the UK Space Agency United), satellite platform and ground operations. CSA provided the KaRIn high power transmitter assembly. NASA provided the launch vehicle and the agency's Launch Services Program, based at the Kennedy Space Center, managed the associated launch services. For more on SWOT, visit: https://swot.jpl.nasa.gov/

