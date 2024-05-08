Village Farms International Reports Q1/Q124 Earnings: Detailed Examination





Income: It reported $78.1 million, up 21% year over year, beating estimates of $71.94 million.

Net loss: An improvement to $2.9 million from $6.6 million year over year, missing the estimate of $2.59 million.

Earnings per share (EPS): ($0.03) was reported, an improvement from ($0.06) year-over-year, below estimates of ($0.02).

Adjusted EBITDA: It rose sharply to $3.6 million from $0.5 million a year earlier.

Canadian Cannabis Segment: Net sales rose 49% to $37.4 million, with branded retail sales up 28% and unbranded sales up 181%.

Cannabis activities in the US: It reported a net loss of $0.7 million and sales fell to $4.5 million from $5.0 million.

Fresh produce operations: Sales rose 4% to $36.1 million, turning a net loss of $2.6 million into net income of $0.1 million. On May 8, 2024, Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF) released its first quarter financial results, revealing significant growth and strategic progress. The company's 8-K filing highlighted a 21% increase in total sales and significant improvements in both net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA. Village Farms International Reports Q1/Q24 Earnings: Detailed Analysis Village Farms International, which operates extensive agricultural greenhouses throughout North America, is known for producing and selling the highest quality vegetables and cannabis products. The company's diversified businesses include the Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-US and Energy segments, with the majority of revenue coming from the Produce business. Review of financial results The first quarter of 2024 was characterized by strong sales growth, with total revenue reaching $78.1 million, compared to $64.7 million in the same period last year. This growth was driven by a 49% increase in cannabis sales in Canada and solid performance in the fresh produce segment, where sales were up 4%. Despite these gains, the company reported a consolidated net loss of $2.9 million, an improvement from a loss of $6.6 million in 1Q/23. Net loss per share narrowed to $0.03 from $0.06 year over year. Adjusted EBITDA showed significant improvement, increasing from $0.5 million in 1Q23 to $3.6 million in 1Q24, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability. The company's strategic focus on high-margin cannabis products and cost-effective manufacturing techniques is starting to pay off financially, as evidenced by these numbers. Strategic development and market expansion Village Farms' strategic initiatives have played a key role in its growth trajectory. The Canadian cannabis segment, under its subsidiaries Pure Sunfarms and Rose LifeScience, demonstrated outstanding performance and significant market share growth in key categories such as dried flower and pre-rolls. The launch of innovative products such as Hi-Def Pre-Rolls was met with strong market response, which further strengthened its market position. The story continues Internationally, the company is expanding its footprint in Europe with the construction of a production plant in the Netherlands, scheduled to begin operations in late 2024. This move positions Village Farms as a pioneer in the European legal cannabis market, potentially unlocking the flow new income. In the US, subsidiary Balanced Health Botanicals continues to innovate in the CBD space, although it suffered a slight decline this quarter. The strategic internalization of rubber production, which will be completed in Q2/24, is expected to improve product sustainability and profitability. Key operational information and future prospects Operationally, Village Farms is optimizing its production capabilities in various segments. The recent start-up of British Columbia's Delta renewable natural gas project is expected to contribute to both sustainability goals and earnings growth. Additionally, the company's ongoing efforts to divest non-core assets and invest in high-growth areas reflect a strategic reorientation towards a more profitable and sustainable business. Looking to the future, Village Farms is well positioned to take advantage of global trends in cannabis legalization and the growing demand for high-quality, sustainably produced agricultural products. Through strategic expansion and a focus on innovation and market expansion, the company aims to strengthen its market presence and increase shareholder value. Detailed financial data and further information can be found in the full earnings report and management discussion available on the company's website and SEC filings. Village Farms International's 1Q24 results not only reflect a strong start to the year, but also underscore the effectiveness of its strategic growth and operational improvement initiatives. As the company continues to navigate the complex landscape of the agricultural and cannabis markets, its focus on innovation, market expansion and sustainability looks poised to drive continued growth and profitability. Read the full publication on PLN 8,000 earnings. (here) from Village Farms International Inc for more details. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

