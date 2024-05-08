In honor of Red Crossers reconnecting families around the globe





World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day falls on May 8 each year and this date serves as a special opportunity each year to recognize the kindness, courage and selflessness of more than 16 million Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers worldwide. Christine Medeiros and Hawley Rising, two American Red Cross Family Links is being restored volunteers, work day in and day out to address some of the most basic and important human needs: to be in touch with loved ones and know where they are or what has happened to them. Countless people around the world each year lose contact with loved ones in situations of armed conflict, violence, natural disasters or migration. The unique global network of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has worked for more than a century to help and support such families. The messages of family reunification broadcast through the RFL program may be short, but three short words — I'm alive — can mean the world to a family in distress. Christine, recently retired from the technology industry after 40 years in marketing and partnerships, serves as the Red Cross division manager for the RFL program, where she oversees affairs and outreach for seven states in the continental US and the Pacific Islands. In addition to her leadership within the program, she is also an active outreach worker and specialized mentor. I love what I do at the Red Cross, said Christine. The Red Cross is helping to protect and keep families whole, and I'm glad to be part of a service that's been around for over 100 years. When caseworkers like Christine and Hawley receive requests from people looking for family members or loved ones, they get right to work, making phone calls and working with the global network to track down family members, sometimes separated in years and thousands of miles. Once the Red Cross network finds the person they are looking for, caseworkers share contact information to facilitate communication. In some cases, the Red Cross can also help with personal reunification of loved ones. Hawley, a retired mathematician with a knack for research and algorithm development, is the longest-serving RFL caseworker in the American Red Cross' Northern California Coastal Region. Hawley has an incredible body of knowledge having worked on many challenging RFL cases and helping hundreds of people since he started with the program in 2009. He also provides invaluable mentoring to RFL colleagues. I enjoy helping someone, whether it's bringing their case to a successful or unsuccessful conclusion, or providing a reference, he said. To honor the exceptional service provided by RFL Caseworkers, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement awards a Movement Family Links Medal to five recipients globally every two years. This year, Christine and Hawley were both nominated as medal candidates for their dedication to families near and far, and for finding innovative and creative ways to overcome obstacles and provide services to those who need them. All national societies with candidates can submit a finalist to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) for consideration Christine was the American Red Cross finalist this year. The five Movement Family Links 2024 medals will be awarded during the Council of Delegates in Geneva, Switzerland in October. For more information about the work of the American Red Cross around the world, visitredcross.org/international. Learn more here for World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

