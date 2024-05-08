Growing partisan divides over NATO and Ukraine





Many Americans say the influence of China, Russia and Iran is growing; Rising stocks see US and European countries decline U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the G7 countries' joint statement of support for Ukraine on July 12, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images) The Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand Americans' opinions about NATO, Russia, and the war between Russia and Ukraine. For this analysis, we surveyed 3,600 US adults from April 1 to April 7, 2024. All those who participated in this survey are members of the American Centers Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel that is recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses. That way almost all American adults have a chance of selection. The survey is estimated to be representative of the US adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, party affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP methodology. Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with its answers and methodology. As NATO approaches its 75th anniversary, Americans are increasingly divided in their views of the alliance. Most continue to believe the United States benefits from its membership, but partisan differences in NATO evaluations have widened in recent years. Three-quarters of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents rate the organization favorably, while only 43% of Republicans and Republicans agree, down from 55% in a 2022 poll conducted shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Attitudes toward the war in Ukraine have evolved to reflect the partisan polarization found on so many issues in American politics. Democrats and Republicans differ sharply on views about aid to Ukraine, assessments of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and whether support for Ukraine helps or hurts US interests. The percentage of Americans who believe the US is not providing enough support to Ukraine has risen slightly in recent months, following setbacks for Ukraine on the battlefield and protracted congressional debate over sending aid. (The survey was conducted before President Joe Biden signed into law an aid package sending nearly $61 billion to the war effort in Ukraine.) Roughly a quarter of Americans (24%) now say the US is not providing enough aid, up from 18% in November 2023, when we last asked this question. However, more Americans (31%) think the US is providing too much aid, and 25% believe it is giving the right amount. However, views on this issue differ greatly between parties. While the share of Democrats who believe the US is not doing enough to help Ukraine fell after the war initially began, it has risen more recently. Currently, 36% of Democrats say the US is not providing enough aid. By contrast, only 13% of Republicans say the US is not giving enough support to Ukraine, while 49% believe it is giving it too much. At the beginning of the war, Republican attitudes were essentially opposite: 49% said the US was not providing enough aid and 9% said it was providing too much. Among Republicans, conservatives are more likely than moderates and liberals to say the U.S. is giving too much aid to Ukraine. In addition to changing views on NATO and Ukraine in recent years, Americans have increasingly come to believe that US power is waning on the global stage: 54% say the country's influence has weakened recently, from 47% two years ago. . Stocks saying the same for the UK, France and Germany, the US's main allies in Europe, have also risen since 2022. Meanwhile, about four-in-ten or more see the countries of China, Russia and Iran that are often seen as adversaries of the US as increasingly influential, including a majority of 71% who say this about China. And about a third say India's influence is getting stronger. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to believe that China, Russia and Iran are gaining strength. They are also more likely to believe that the US, France and Germany are getting weaker. These are among the findings from a Pew Research Center survey conducted April 1-7, 2024, among 3,600 American adults. Below we outline some of the key findings from the survey, which explored attitudes towards NATO, Ukraine, the transatlantic relationship, Russia and the changing balance of power in global politics. For a deeper analysis of these topics, read: Ukraine There is no public consensus on whether supporting Ukraine is in America's national interests: 36% say it helps US national security, 36% say it hurts, and 24% believe it has no impact. Democrats are especially likely to think it helps, while Republicans are especially likely to say it hurts.

Concerns about Russia losing Ukraine and Russian invasion of other countries in the region are higher today than in September 2022, the last time we asked this question. These concerns are more common among Democrats than among Republicans.

Opinions about Zelenskyy are also sharply divided along partisan lines. A 55% Republican majority now ABSENCE confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing in world affairs, up from 48% a year ago. In contrast, 65% of Democrats say that ARE confidence in the Ukrainian leader, although this is down from 71% in 2023. NATO and transatlantic relations In addition to partisan divisions over NATO, there are also fundamental differences over education. For example, 73% of Americans with a graduate degree have a favorable view of NATO, compared to only 51% of those with a high school education or less. 66% of Americans believe that the US benefits a lot or a lot from being a member of NATO; 51% of Republicans hold this view, compared to 81% of Democrats.

Majorities of Americans have favorable views of the United Kingdom (70%), France (64%) and Germany (64%); Democrats are more likely than Republicans to view these key US allies favorably.

Large majorities of Democrats and Republicans believe that economic and trade ties, security and defense ties, and shared democratic values ​​are important to strong relations between the US and Europe. However, while 45% of Democrats believe that shared democratic values ​​are LOT importantly, only about a third of Republicans (31%) say the same.

Despite generally positive views of European allies and the nature of the transatlantic relationship, roughly half of US adults (47%) say European allies should increase their defense spending. Older Americans and conservative Republicans are especially likely to believe this. Russia Americans became much more likely to consider Russia an enemy after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In January 2022, 41% considered Russia an enemy of the US; two months later, 70% held this view. Today, roughly six in ten (61%) see Russia as an enemy.

Compared to other issues in this study, partisan divisions on Russia are relatively muted. Democrats (67%) are more likely to describe Russia as an enemy, but a majority of Republicans (58%) share this view. In 2022, these partisan differences were not as wide. Attitudes toward Russian President Vladimir Putin remain overwhelmingly negative among Americans: 88% say they don't trust him to do the right thing in world affairs. A shifting balance of global power As of 2022, Americans are more likely to believe that China, India and Russia are gaining ground in world affairs. In contrast, they are more likely to say that France, Germany, the UK and the US are losing influence on the world stage.

Two-thirds of Republicans think the US is losing influence; 44% of Democrats agree. The share of each partisan group that says U.S. influence is declining has increased since 2022.

Large majorities in both parties believe China's power is growing, although Republicans (78%) are somewhat more likely than Democrats (68%) to hold this view. International engagement and foreign policy issues Many questions in the survey relate to general views about international engagement. For example, 56% of those who think it is better for the US to be active in world affairs say that supporting Ukraine helps US national security. That percentage is only 17% among those who say the US should pay less attention to problems in other countries and focus on domestic problems. Connected: What are the main foreign policy priorities of Americans?

