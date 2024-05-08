International
Taylor does not leave the end of the world | News, Sports, Jobs
By Andy Stine
There is no other way around it. The loss of David Taylor to the Pennsylvania wrestling community is a great loss.
It might also be the most shocking hire since Cael Sanderson decommitted from his alma mater at Iowa State to come to Penn State in 2009.
Can you really blame Taylor for taking over as head coach at Oklahoma State? He is taking over one of the most storied programs in college wrestling history. The Cowboys have the most national championships (34) in college wrestling, including five won by John Smith, who retired last month.
It's very possible that his dream job is at Penn State, and Taylor would be an outstanding choice as the guy who takes over for Sanderson, whenever that may be. The Nittany Lion program's next sign of slowing down will be first, and Sanderson is only 44 years old. Taylor might have waited a bit if he held out for Penn State.
Spare me the argument that Taylor, 33, has never coached before. He has never been a college coach before, but has trained many world class athletes at the M2 Training Center in State College. Levi Haines has done quite well for himself after getting his first national title as a sophomore at PSU, and he came straight from the Taylor factory.
PSU wrestling phenom Carter Starocci, who just announced his intention to return to the program next season in pursuit of an unprecedented five Division I titles, had a few words for Taylor at the X on Wednesday.
Starocci questioned Taylor's loyalty to Penn State and said he was also offered a big payday.
I chalk this up as just another one of Starocci's shenanigans. The guy really has a future in the UFC or WWE after his college career. It's likely that everyone in State College thinks it's a great opportunity for Taylor, even if the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club suffers for it.
Starocci revealed he would like to wrestle Oklahoma State at Beaver Stadium in November of this season. Who wouldn't be everything to him?
Will Oklahoma State soon challenge Penn State's dominance? It's possible, but it probably won't be for a few years.
Remember that PSU's first national title under Sanderson came in his sophomore season, but the Nittany Lions finished ninth nationally in his first year.
Rebuilding a program doesn't happen overnight, though the cupboard certainly isn't bare for Taylor in Stillwater.
Will this hurt Penn State in recruiting when it comes to Pennsylvania? We'll soon find out just how good of a recruiter Taylor is, but it wouldn't be surprising.
The other prized recruit in our area will be Bishop McCort's Jax Forrest, who even competed in the US Olympic Team Trials in State College last month as a junior in high school. This will be a good litmus test for the future of recruiting.
Regardless of how you feel about Taylor jumping at Oklahoma State, there's no question it can only be good for the sport.
Andy Stine can be reached at [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.altoonamirror.com/sports/psu/2024/05/taylor-leaving-not-the-end-of-the-world/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Washington Opera Offers New Ending for Puccini's Final Work
- Taylor does not leave the end of the world | News, Sports, Jobs
- Technical insights: RSAC's cutting-edge technology, cybersecurity
- China, Serbia reaffirm close ties during Xi Jinping's visit to Belgrade
- Most expensive apartment in Los Angeles sells for $24 million
- College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon lead the top 25 after the spring ahead of the 2024 season
- Duchess Sophie looks so chic in a classic waist-defining dress
- Virgin Galactic's better-than-expected cash flow is a positive sign, KeyBanc says
- Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7a: Which one should you choose in 2024? | Technology News
- Donald Trump and evangelicals – WV MetroNews
- Erdogan's Byzantine church conversion shakes Greece ahead of PM's visit to Türkiye
- Indonesia says it will extend copper export permits for Freeport and Amman