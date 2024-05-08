Taylor does not leave the end of the world | News, Sports, Jobs

By Andy Stine

There is no other way around it. The loss of David Taylor to the Pennsylvania wrestling community is a great loss.

It might also be the most shocking hire since Cael Sanderson decommitted from his alma mater at Iowa State to come to Penn State in 2009.

Can you really blame Taylor for taking over as head coach at Oklahoma State? He is taking over one of the most storied programs in college wrestling history. The Cowboys have the most national championships (34) in college wrestling, including five won by John Smith, who retired last month.

It's very possible that his dream job is at Penn State, and Taylor would be an outstanding choice as the guy who takes over for Sanderson, whenever that may be. The Nittany Lion program's next sign of slowing down will be first, and Sanderson is only 44 years old. Taylor might have waited a bit if he held out for Penn State.

Spare me the argument that Taylor, 33, has never coached before. He has never been a college coach before, but has trained many world class athletes at the M2 Training Center in State College. Levi Haines has done quite well for himself after getting his first national title as a sophomore at PSU, and he came straight from the Taylor factory.

PSU wrestling phenom Carter Starocci, who just announced his intention to return to the program next season in pursuit of an unprecedented five Division I titles, had a few words for Taylor at the X on Wednesday.

Starocci questioned Taylor's loyalty to Penn State and said he was also offered a big payday.

I chalk this up as just another one of Starocci's shenanigans. The guy really has a future in the UFC or WWE after his college career. It's likely that everyone in State College thinks it's a great opportunity for Taylor, even if the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club suffers for it.

Starocci revealed he would like to wrestle Oklahoma State at Beaver Stadium in November of this season. Who wouldn't be everything to him?

Will Oklahoma State soon challenge Penn State's dominance? It's possible, but it probably won't be for a few years.

Remember that PSU's first national title under Sanderson came in his sophomore season, but the Nittany Lions finished ninth nationally in his first year.

Rebuilding a program doesn't happen overnight, though the cupboard certainly isn't bare for Taylor in Stillwater.

Will this hurt Penn State in recruiting when it comes to Pennsylvania? We'll soon find out just how good of a recruiter Taylor is, but it wouldn't be surprising.

The other prized recruit in our area will be Bishop McCort's Jax Forrest, who even competed in the US Olympic Team Trials in State College last month as a junior in high school. This will be a good litmus test for the future of recruiting.

Regardless of how you feel about Taylor jumping at Oklahoma State, there's no question it can only be good for the sport.

