The council confirms cost of living support for eligible Buckinghamshire residents





Buckinghamshire Council has welcomed a £2.4 million Family Support Fund (HSF) grant from the Department for Work and Pensions.

Buckinghamshire Council has welcomed a £2.4 million Family Support Fund (HSF) grant from the Department for Work and Pensions. Covering the period April to September 2024, this new funding will help the council to continue to provide support to residents struggling with the cost of living, including support during the school holidays. Recognizing that some residents may not qualify for other government assistance, the extended funding period allows the council to provide direct support through our Helping Hand service. We will continue to work with partners and the voluntary and community sector to ensure provision is available to residents across the county with a focus on specific disadvantaged groups, including our Opportunity Bucks* wards. In addition to the Family Support Fund, the council has implemented several programs to improve the well-being of residents: Making Every Adult Matter (MEAM): This initiative addresses the complex needs of individuals facing multiple disadvantages, including homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health challenges. In collaboration with partner agencies, the council is providing comprehensive support to address the underlying issues.

Welcoming Spaces: Libraries, community centers and local centers serve as welcoming environments where residents can stay warm, save money on heating and access support, advice and free Wi-Fi, as well as meet new people, find local groups and activities to attend. in.

Energy Doctor: Recognizing the impact of energy costs on household budgets, the council is offering energy saving advice and practical solutions. Our Doctor of Energy program provides support and practical interventions for eligible residents to lower utility bills while promoting sustainability. Arif Hussain, Buckinghamshire Council's Cabinet Member for Communities, commented: Our residents are at the heart of everything we do. The new Family Support Fund allocation will allow us to continue to support vulnerable individuals who need it most in difficult times and enable them to get back on their feet. Thank you to the government for providing this additional funding. Hopefully there will be more funding in the near future. Our work with local charities, businesses and organizations means we can continue to give residents a helping hand to help ease some of the financial pressures they face, which in turn can help with mental health and welfare pressures. Together, we can build a stronger and more resilient Buckinghamshire. A 59-year-old disabled resident who has been helped through Heart of Bucks advice and support schemes said: I cannot begin to thank you enough for your help in this regard. These few years have been absolute hell for me, in terms of health, ability to work, rising food and energy prices and low income. This is a huge weight being lifted off of me, giving me breathing space once again. Buckinghamshire Council remains committed to fostering a compassionate and resilient community. Residents are encouraged to reach out if they need assistance or have questions about available support. They can do this by going to: www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/cost-of-living

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/news/council-confirms-cost-of-living-support-for-eligible-buckinghamshire-residents/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos