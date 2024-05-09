International
Marriott International supports the growing demand for leisure in Canada
Company focused on lifestyle, upper mid-range and extended stay brands, as well as market-specific loyalty offers
Moxy Halifax downtown
Hotel HONEYROSE, Montreal, a Hotel Portfolio Tribute
Marriott International's presence in the Canadian market strengthened, as the company celebrated a 36 percent year-over-year increase in hotel-level leisure revenue to 2023. With 274 hotels currently open and 90 in the pipeline, several factors , including a dedicated focus on lifestyle, upper mid-range and extended stay brands; as well as market-specific loyalty program offerings and partnerships continue to drive the company's success in Canada.
The success of lifestyle brands
In an effort to meet the increased demand for leisure travel, Marriott continues to focus on the lifestyle sector with conversion-friendly collection brands such as Autograph Collection AND Tribute wallet. These soft brands offer design flexibility and can provide excellent opportunities for developers and hoteliers who wish to target leisure guests seeking special and unique experiences in stunning locations. An obvious example is Hotel HONEYROSE, Montreal, a Hotel Portfolio Tribute with its art-deco-inspired design and mix of old and modern amenities, ideally located in the heart of downtown Montreal.
In addition to development teams in Eastern and Western Canada, Marriott International has dedicated sales and marketing teams across Canada, says Paul Cahill, Senior Vice President, Canada Operations, Marriott International. Our Canada-based team engages with owners, developers, customers and guests to truly understand what is important to these stakeholders in this market. We focused on growing our presence in Canada with new openings, partnerships and localized Marriott Bonvoy programs.
Marriott has recently enhanced its leisure offerings in Canada with the introduction of Moxy Hotels, launching its first two properties with the opening of Moxy Halifax downtown in January 2024 and Moxy Banff which debuted this spring. Moxy hotels are also planned for various gateway cities across Canada, including Montreal, Vancouver and Ottawa over the next three years.
Strategic focus on upper mid-range and extended stay brands
With a full operations and development team for managed and franchised hotels in Canada, the company is well positioned to address underserved segments of the Canadian hotel market, including extended stay, upper-midscale properties and medium. Two of the marquee brands in these segments, Fairfield by Marriott (31 hotels open in Canada) and TownePlace Suites by Marriott (21 hotels open in Canada), are among the fastest growing brands in the country, with 24 and 25 properties in Marriotts. pipeline, respectively.
Marriott International has experienced strong momentum in Canada due to our dedicated focus on conversions and upper mid-range and extended stay brands, says Noah Silverman, Global Development Officer, US and Canada at Marriott International. Leisure demand in Canada was expected to remain strong throughout 2024, particularly in destinations such as Vancouver Island, the Okanagan Valley, Atlantic Canada and the Niagara Region.
Loyalty registration contributing to increased growth
Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott's highly regarded travel program with approximately 203 million members worldwide, offers guests access to more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, an array of unparalleled experiences and powerful benefits. There are numerous ways for members to maximize their membership through everyday activities, such as credit card purchases and dining out, that will lead to more rewarding trips. Marriott Bonvoy offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences with the best in entertainment, sports, art, culture, cuisine and wellness from Marriott Bonvoy Moments. Members can redeem these experiences using points accumulated from travel and other activities.
With a deep understanding of the specific needs of the guest market, Marriott Bonvoy has built a loyal following among Canadians. Through localized marketing efforts and strategic relationships with Live Nation Canada, Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens and others, engagement with Canadian members is strong. Canadian members can also take advantage of global offers such as the opportunity to bid for access to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team during the Montreal race weekend or experiences with Taylor Swift | The Tour of Era including the chance to win a trip to Vancouver including airfare, hotel accommodations, two (2) concert tickets and a Marriott Bonvoy welcome gift.
