Newsday (BBC News programme) – Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia





News TV series BBC Newsdayalso styled as BBC Newsday with Steve Lai is a news program on BBC News that first aired on 13 June 2011.[1] The program is mainly presented by Steve Lai in Singapore. The program began as a dual-launch newsletter from Singapore and London. During breaking news, the program has previously been broadcast from Washington or with Sumi Somaskanda instead of the traditional London broadcast. Such news has included the death of Muhammad Ali, Hillary Clinton clinching the Democratic nomination, and Donald Trump winning crucial votes in his Republican presidential nomination. The program is broadcast worldwide on international feeds, as well as PBS member stations in America, and is also shown in the UK on the local UK feed of the BBC News channel. BBC Newsday it is sometimes broadcast on BBC One as part of the BBC News overnight simulcast. It covers international news with a particular focus on Asia and its financial markets. business hours [ edit ] BBC Newsday is broadcast weekdays on BBC News.[2] The program acts as a morning program for Asia, a late-night broadcast in Europe and the UK and an evening news program for America. It features analysis and discussion of the day's top news and also features exclusive reports, correspondent features and interviews. On June 18, 2012, BBC Newsday broadcast times were changed to 23:0002:00 GMT (22:0001:00 GMT) Sunday through Thursday. Shows 00:0002:00 Monday to Thursday in the UK. A look at major news events from the past is shown on This Week in History for UK and PBS viewers, while commercial breaks are broadcast for international viewers. During the initial periods of the UK's COVID-19 pandemic, BBC Newsday not broadcast from March 27, 2020 to July 20, 2021; during that time the slot was temporarily replaced with an additional half hour BBC World News newsletters. The presenters [ edit ] The program previously had a split presentation, with a presenter in London and a presenter in Singapore, each presenting reports and interviewing occasional studio guests. The London presenter also presented links to UK viewers during the commercial break, while the Singaporean presenter continues to present Business today at the end of each hour. During major events in North America, the program is also presented from Washington. Occasionally the program is broadcast from other countries, such as in November 2013 when Rico Hizon co-hosted from Tacloban, Philippines after Typhoon Haiyan. In January 2014 for a while Sharma presented from Singapore and Hizon from London. Madera reported from Poland during the 2015 election. During the last week of May 2017, Hizon reported from London and Sharanjit Leyl from Singapore. For a two-month period from February to April 2018, Leyl presented BBC Newsday from London, with Hizon or Oi in Singapore. This was due to Sharma's absence during this period of time as she was writing a book. Upon Sharma's return on 3 April 2018, she announced that she will be presenting from Singapore in a few weeks. When covering ongoing international events, such as the Summer Olympics, BBC Newsday broadcasts can only be presented by a single presenter from the Singapore studio, rather than split broadcasting with a newsreader in the London studio. As of 2020, the program is mainly presented only from Singapore, with no segments presented from London or Washington. Following the merger of BBC World News in 2023 and the UK-only BBC News Channel, the Singapore anchor also presents UK-focused headlines on the UK feed during commercial breaks on the international feed. However, the program is sometimes presented live at locations outside the studio. YEARS Presenter Current role 2024 present Steve Lai The main presenter 2012 present Mariko Oi Help Presenter 2022 now Monica Miller 2022 now Arunoday Mukharji 2023 present Surjana Tewari 2018 now Maura Fogarty Former Singapore presenter [ edit ] YEARS Presenter role 20112020 Rico Hizon Singapore Main Presenter (Monday-Wednesday, alternate Sunday/Thursday) 20112020 Sharanjit Leyal The Singapore presenter 20132016 Ali Moore Presenter of Relief Singapore 20162023 Karishma Vaswani The main presenter Former London presenter [ edit ] References [ edit ] [ edit ]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Newsday_(BBC_News_programme) The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos