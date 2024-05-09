Bryant University will host the 38th World Trade Day





SMITHFIELD, RI Bryant University will host 38th World Trade Day on Wednesday, May 22 at its Smithfield, RI campus. Presented by the John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University, this year's theme is Supply Chain Resilience. To register for the full day event, visit WorldTradeDay.Bryant.edu. This year World Trade Day at Bryant University will address ongoing issues surrounding our global supply chain and examine its impact at the national and regional levels, posing important questions and proposing innovative solutions. The event will feature keynote speeches from the CEOs of Breeze Air, Regent and Taco Comfort Solutions. Keynote panels include discussions ranging from global channel management and its impact on the supply chain to how AI will transform the industry. Representatives from MassPort, the US Department of Commerce and the state of Rhode Island will be in attendance throughout the day. The full day concludes with a networking event featuring local food and drinks. As supply chain disruptions continue to weigh on business owners, their ability to respond quickly to unexpected circumstances is critical, says Bryant University President Ross Gittell, Ph.D. As a thought leader in global trade and business strategy, Bryant is proud to host some of the region's most influential business and government leaders. We invite them to collaborate with our faculty experts on solutions to keep business competitive and the economy strong in Rhode Island and the New England region. Navigating today's supply chain challenges requires collective wisdom and strategic foresight, he says Betty Robson, CEO of JF Moran. Bryant University and the Chafee Center lead Rhode Island's expansion on the global stage, and this year's World Trade Day is critical to fostering collaborations that enhance our resilience in an interconnected world.” Rhode Island's economy is strengthened by global connectivity and international trade, Rhode Island says Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner. RI Commerce's close partnership with the Chaffee Center and Bryant University is helping to develop a responsible ecosystem that fosters international engagement, strong trade relationships and a more sustainable supply chain. The Chafee Center works diligently with our local business partners to help them identify new markets and export their goods and services around the world; and we couldn't do it without a resilient supply chain, he says Eva-Marie Mancuso, director of the Chafee Center. This year's World Trade Day brings together the academic brain power of Bryants with the power of industry to discuss the challenges and solutions to keep our international trading partnerships strong. World Trade Day is one of the largest events of its kind in the region and provides a unique opportunity for participants to engage in in-depth discussions on current global issues. Participants from all industries, including companies of all sizes, will be represented, providing opportunities for learning, networking and thoughtful discussion to help navigate the changing global landscape. About the John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University For more than 40 years,John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University has been a resource for Rhode Island businesses as well as global businesses, students and individuals interested in global trade. As Rhode Island's designated agency for trade and export activities, the Chafee Center has an official relationship through Rhode Island Commerce and receives federal and state grant funding. The services offered through this partnership focus on expanding and sustaining global business and attracting foreign direct investment. Chafee Centers programs include corporate training, international trade missions and shows, market research and broad-based events and activities through the federal STEP (State Trade Extension Program) grant. The Chafee Center works closely with Bryant University faculty, staff and students to provide personalized business consulting services to Rhode Island-based enterprises. About Bryant University For more than 160 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of providing an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. The university offers a unique integrated academic and student experience with nationally recognized academic programs at the intersection of business, liberal arts, and health and behavioral sciences. Located on a contemporary 428-acre campus in Smithfield, RI, Bryant enrolls approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students from 38 states and 49 countries. Bryant is recognized as a top 1% national leader in student education outcomes and ROI and regularly receives top rankings from US News and World Report, Money, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wall Street Journal, College Factual and Barrons. Bryant.edu The Vision 2030 strategic plan sets an exciting trajectory for Bryant University. Priorities include an ecosystem of academic excellence, vibrant student life, competitive athletics and facilities, and protecting access and economic mobility. Vision2030.Bryant.edu

