Havana Chapel restored, rededicated with US, international support

MIAMI (OSV News) – What some are now calling the most beautiful church in Cuba is a newly restored Catholic university church in Havana suddenly abandoned during the Cuban Revolution and unused for about 60 years.

It has been half a century since local students walked the grounds of the Santo Toms de Villanueva campus and since a mass was celebrated in the student chapel, located in one of the suburbs of Havana. It was founded in 1946 by the American-based Augustinian religious order with the help of European Augustinians.

Now, with the support of the US-based Catholic Extension Society and private donors here and abroad, the old Santo Toms de Villanueva church has been fully restored and re-consecrated as Santo Toms de Villanueva and San Charbel Parish.

A delegation of bishops and clergy from the United States, including Miami Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski, traveled to Havana's Miramar district for dedication formalities in late April, following a years-long planning process to restore both this chapel and a number of other decaying churches around Cuba.

More than a decade ago, the chapel was returned to the church after serving as a small storage facility for the Cuban government.

“I visited this chapel several times since then, and it was almost in ruins with the statue of St. Thomas – headless – still standing in front of the abandoned and unmaintained temple,” Archbishop Wenski said in his homily at a mass. thanksgiving April 24 in the chapel.

“This renovated and restored chapel once again becomes a beacon of light for all who pass by,” the archbishop said, noting that the University of Santo Toms de Villanueva was later established as the University of St. Thomas, now a college affiliated with the Archdiocese of Miami.

“We thank the Catholic Extension Society, which has supported projects throughout Cuba, and they were able to make this work possible through the generosity of Father Patrick O'Neill, former president of the University of St. Thomas in Miami and (who) was previously a member of the Augustinian founders of the University Santo Toms de Villanueva.

Archbishop Wenski was joined in Havana by Father O'Neill; Cardinal John of Charity Garca of Havana; and Auxiliary Bishop of Havana Eloy Ricardo Domnguez Martinez.

Plans to renovate the campus chapel followed Pope Francis' visit to Cuba in 2015, when a small delegation of pilgrims to Miami and faculty from the University of St. Thomas toured the closed campus property and asked if it could be restored to serve the community.

At the time, the church was nothing more than a few walls and a mostly exposed ceiling, with little or no furnishings, windows or religious art apart from damaged statues.

Only the old altar – its position an indication of a pre-Vatican II floor plan – and the depiction of saints and other religious artwork high above the arches confirmed that this was once a church.

When the Castro government expelled the Augustinians from Cuba in 1961, some of the American Augustinians removed the Eucharist from the church and came to Miami to found Biscayne College, a men's college.

The school gained university status in 1984 after adding 10 master's programs and opening a law school. When university status was achieved, the name of the institution was changed to St. Thomas to reflect his Cuban heritage.

The university was sponsored by the Archdiocese of Miami in 1988, giving St. Thomas the distinction of being the only archdiocese-sponsored Catholic university in the southeastern US.

Miami Father O'Neill noted that the Catholic Extension Society has a long mission to provide support to poverty-stricken Catholic communities — but that this project in Cuba was among their first outside the United States.

The Catholic Extension Society, based in Chicago, is a 119-year-old organization that funds and serves the country's poorest missionary dioceses.

“They came down seven years ago and drove through eight dioceses in Cuba in one day to see the needs there,” Father O'Neill told Florida Catholic, the news paper of the Archdiocese of Miami.

“The Extension Society went regularly to check on the progress,” which was slow given the difficulties of getting the materials, he added. “There was no parish in that area, those walls were used for a warehouse.”

The priest said he became interested in the project as a labor of love and one that honors his legacy as a former Augustinian priest educator and university president. His parents had also been supportive of the founding of the original church.

The priest noted that a decision had been made to leave the headless statue of St. Thomas Villanova unrepaired on the property as a reminder of the troubled past; it is now joined by a new statue of the 19th-century Maronite hermit Saint Charbel.

Father O'Neill said that a small Maronite Catholic community of Middle Eastern origin used to live in Havana, and that a Maronite Catholic bishop in Mexico has taken an interest in supporting the new church, which now serves the community near the embassy district of Havana.

“The (Havana) cardinal told me that this is probably the most beautiful church in Cuba right now,” Father O'Neill said, noting that a new church stands in stark contrast there given the lack of apparent structural maintenance. across the poor island nation.

Small donations from abroad helped fund the project at a time when Cuba's economy continues to falter due to Cuban government policies, ongoing trade sanctions and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also traveling to Cuba from Florida were Miami Auxiliary Bishop Enrique E. Delgado, Father Rafael Capo, vice president for mission at the University of St. Thomas and David Armstrong, president of the University of St. Thomas.

“Faith in Jesus Christ is a light that dispels the darkness – as we prayed at the Easter vigil. Let this chapel be a beacon of faith and a renewed hope for the people of Cuba and help them know that with God nothing is impossible,” Archbishop Wenski said in his homily.

“We make our prayer the prayer of Pope Benedict XVI when he visited in 2012,” he added, quoting the Pope:

“Cuba will be the home of all and for all Cubans, where justice and freedom coexist in a peaceful climate of brotherhood. Respect for and promotion of freedom, which are present in the heart of every person, are essential to respond adequately to the basic requirements of his or her dignity and, in this way, to build a society in which everyone is an indispensable actor in the future of their lives, their families and their country.”

Tom Tracy is a correspondent for Florida Catholic, the newspaper of the Archdiocese of Miami.