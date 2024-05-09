Why the answer to the $64,000 question is $64,000: How much do students need to live on?

Today we finally achieved something that I have long wanted HEPI to do: we got a white paper and worked out how much money students need to live.

By the need to live we do not simply mean avoiding poverty; nor do we mean living in plush comfort. It means having enough income to be safe, warm and well fed, to be able to buy necessary course-related items and to be able to engage in the non-academic side of university life, perhaps joining a society or two.

All major pieces of recent work we have been able to find in student maintenance levels such as official Student Income and Expenditure Survey OR National Survey of Student Money, do two things: they ask students how much income they have; and ask the students what they spend it on.

Such studies are better than nothing, though Student Income and Expenditure Survey it seems to be largely ignored by policy makers these days, unlike in previous years. But they leave out something so important that it leads to a fatal flaw: what if the amount of money students get is simply not enough?

Knowing how someone spends their income, X, is of limited use if X is not enough to enable them to play a role in the community in which they live.

So our approach has been different. It has brought back to the first base. We have worked withCenter for Social Policy Researchat Loughborough University, who now work all over the world, but first made their name by producingA minimum income standard for the United Kingdom(funded by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation). This has proved hugely impactful: when I visited a food bank to see their work, I was struck by how staff were using this resource both to understand the needs of their clients and to lobby policy makers.

The Loughborough research team have now used their years of experience, existing Minimum Income methodology and intelligence gathered from student focus groups across the UK (in England, Scotland and Wales) to produce HEPI / TechnologyOne Minimum student income standard.

The level of granularity in the research is extraordinary. Can students reasonably expect to have a bathroom mat or a door mat? Should each student have a set of pots or should they only have one set to share with all their housemates? Given the different recommended caloric intakes, should male and female students be expected to expend the same amount on food? These are the kinds of questions that researchers have faced and solved.

It is important to note that the bottom line, which suggests that each student studying outside London needs just over £18,000 to live in dignity, is not a measure of absolute poverty. It is not a measure of what you need to avoid poverty. Instead, it is assumed that students take a short break to the UK with friends every year, that a shared house must have a TV with a basic Netflix subscription, and that students need a smartphone and a laptop to participate fully in their courses.

The purpose of the research is not to tell us what items are necessary to avoid deep poverty; it is to find out what students need if they are to get the most out of their education. We will all benefit because today's students will continue to be tomorrow's employees, managers and leaders.

It is also important for policy makers to know that we are not saying we think the government should cover the full 18,000+ (or 21,000k+ for those studying in London). The optimal balance between grants, loans, paid employment and parental contributions is a question for another day and one we plan to work on further. It is also a matter on which wise minds may differ, and there may not necessarily be a right answer for the whole of the United Kingdom, given the different priorities in the devolved areas compared to Westminster.

HEPI is a small charity with nothing like the resources of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, however this kind of detailed research does not come cheap. So we are pleased to have worked on the minimum student income standardTechnologyOne, the Software-as-a-Service technology company founded in Australia, which already works with many universities in the UK, and who are as keen as we are to know more about how students can be helped to flourish. Neither TechnologyOne nor HEPI have had any editorial control over the numbers we're putting out rightfully, but these numbers simply wouldn't exist without the generous sponsorship we've received, which has allowed the work to continue and for which we're very grateful grateful. On HEPI's end, the publication would also not exist without the wise oversight of Josh Freeman (HEPI's Policy Manager) as well as Lucy Haire (HEPI's Director of Partnerships).

From the conversations we've already had about this project, we know that many people will respond by asking, but what? What about students in the most expensive cities or in the cheapest cities? What about students with greater health needs? What about graduate students or distance learners? These are all valid points, given that our final number is an average for a particular type of student (a second- or third-year student in off-street housing).

However, we know more today than we did yesterday about the true living costs of students and policy makers deciding how much maintenance support students should receive must also take averages, for example the current maximum maintenance package in England comes with only a limited number of variables (most notably living at home or away and studying in London or elsewhere). Furthermore, HEPI and I am sure Loughborough University would be delighted to extend the project to other groups if additional funding were to be provided.

Finally, to explain the title of this blog. The $64,000 question originated on a 1950s trivia game show in the United States. The prize money doubled as the questions got harder, with the last question carrying a top prize of $64,000. It turns out that, at the current exchange rate, the minimum student income standard for a three-year degree comes to $64,000. This is a number that should be hammered into the minds of parents, professors and policy makers.

If you're reading this early on the morning of Thursday 9 May 2024, there's still time to register to attend our 9am webinar on the Student Minimum Income Standard here.