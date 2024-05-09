Putin Warns of Global Clash as Russia Marks Victory in World War II





In the West, they would like to forget the lessons of World War II, Putin said, adding that Russia honored all allies involved in the defeat of Nazi Germany. He mentioned the Chinese people's struggle against Japanese militarism. But we remember that the fate of humanity was decided in the great battles near Moscow and Leningrad, Rzhev, Stalingrad, Kursk and Kharkiv, near Minsk, Smolensk and Kiev, in heavy and bloody battles from Murmansk to the Caucasus and Crimea. The unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany took effect at 23:01 on 8 May 1945, marked as Victory in Europe Day by France, Britain and the United States. In Moscow it was already May 9, which became the Day of Victory of the Soviet Union in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45. In a very subdued parade showing the tensions of the war, Russia showed only one T-34 tank. The fighters marched past the Russian tricolor. The parade also featured the Russian Yars strategic intercontinental ballistic missile, which a TV anchor said has a guaranteed ability to hit a target anywhere on the globe. There were no leaders from the West. The leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Cuba, Laos and Guinea-Bissau were present. Russian officials warn that the war in Ukraine is entering its most dangerous phase yet, Putin has repeatedly warned of the risk of a much wider war involving the world's biggest nuclear powers. The crisis has deepened in recent weeks: President Joe Biden signed $61 billion in aid to Ukraine; Britain said Ukraine had the right to strike Russia with British weapons; and French President Emmanuel Macron has refused to rule out sending French troops to fight Russian forces. Russia responded on Monday by announcing it would practice deploying tactical nuclear weapons as part of a military exercise following what Moscow said were threats from France, Britain and the United States.

