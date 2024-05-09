International
As record high fuel prices compound cost-of-living woes, economist warns against expecting budget relief
If you feel like you're paying more than ever to fill up your car lately, you might be right.
“It's ridiculous,” said 19-year-old schoolboy Joshua Sam as he packed up in Newcastle.
Mr Sam said he was actively looking for cheaper options but had yet to be able to afford to fill his tank to the brim since he got his license more than a month ago.
“I'm on practice wages. Every time I have to fill it, I like to pay $10 or $15,” he said.
Like most highly populated areas, prices in the New South Wales regional city can often vary by as much as 40 cents a litre, but that competition hasn't stopped prices rising nationally.
In April, Sydney recorded its highest ever daily average for regular unleaded petrol at 2.23 cents a litre.
While average petrol prices in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide peaked above $2.25 last month, they fell short of record highs.
But despite a precedent for government intervention, economists say there is unlikely to be any relief in the next federal budget.
Why so expensive?
While things have cooled slightly in recent weeks, a persistently high international refined fuel price and a weak Australian dollar are keeping costs high.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the conflict in the Middle East was a contributing factor, as well as the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Australia has no control over international oil prices, but relies on it, as the country imports most of its oil.
What the government does have control over, however, is how much tax it imposes.
The fuel excise duty charged on each liter of fuel is 49.6 cents per liter and this is expected to rise again in August in line with inflation.
The ACCC said the price paid at the pump was also affected by GST, the cost of transporting fuel and the retail cost of fuel.
Pain in the back
Analysis by motoring group NRMA shows the average Australian household spends more than $100 a week on fuel, which equates to around $5,500 a year.
It costs Newcastle woman Erin Fuller $120 a week and has meant cutting back on other areas of her life.
“I'm very careful with my fuel usage now and only fill up when I need to and try to put it off as long as I can,” she said.
“I need to be a little more conscious of my spending, for example, less food and less going out.”
NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said the weekly average “explodes” as you move out of cities and into regional and coastal areas.
Even if prices are lower or comparable to major cities, travel distances are often longer and public transport options are fewer.
For Donna Mills, a retiree based in Nambucca Heads on the state's Mid-North Coast, where there are just two petrol stations in the town, prices have hovered around $2 a liter for months.
“My car is my lifeline,” she said.
“We don't have much public transport here, so to go to tennis or volunteer I have to drive.
“Now I'm spending a large part of my pension just on fuel.”
Relief is unlikely
In 2022, the Coalition government halved fuel excise duty for six months in a bid to reduce fuel costs and ease cost of living pressures, but it was not extended by the new Labor government when it came to office.
The ABC contacted Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who would not confirm whether an excise duty cut would be included in the May 14 budget.
“Chances are, they won't,” said economist and commentator Chris Richardson.
“Because it's not really a good idea.
“People like it when the government gives them money during a cost-of-living crisis, but it can easily make inflation worse, rather than better.”
Richardson said if the government wants to help fight the cost of living crisis, it needs to fight inflation.
“The International Monetary Fund in January said the best way to do this was a combination of spending cuts and tax increases,” he said.
“Now, economists would mostly agree with it, but it's also political suicide.”
Mr. Khoury said that without intervention, fuel prices are unlikely to fall in the short term.
“Is there relief on the horizon? The short answer is no, unfortunately,” he said.
“The volatility of what's happening globally, especially in the Middle East, is keeping people on edge, especially the markets.”
How to find cheap fuel
In most major cities and towns, fuel prices can vary wildly.
Mr Khoury said this was because petrol prices were not regulated in Australia and service station owners could charge what they wanted.
“In Sydney, you can see price differences of 40, 50 and even recently 60 cents a litre, not just in the same suburb but sometimes on the same street,” he said.
“It depends on the different marketing strategies.”
Schoolboy Joshua Sam said he used an app to compare fuel prices in Newcastle.
“He tells you the price of all the gas stations and I'll drive to the cheapest one,” he said.
NSW was the first state to make it law for service stations to post their fuel prices in real time via the Fuel Check app or website.
Since then, some form of this legislation has spread to every state and territory, with the exception of Victoria.
The NSW app has been downloaded nearly 2 million times since launching in 2017, with the number of downloads for this year so far on track to top 2023.
The ACCC also recommends keeping an eye on price cycles occurring in several cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.
In a statement, a spokesman for the federal treasury said the government was focused on “other ways” to deliver cost of living relief to Australians in the next budget.
“Including through our changes to provide a tax cut for every taxpayer, energy rebates, cheaper childcare and cheaper medicine,” he said.
“As the treasurer has said, we will consider additional help on top of that if it's affordable, if it's responsible and if it helps take some of the edge off inflation in our economy.”
