Spy agencies must create safeguards for the use of commercially sensitive data, ODNI says





The Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a framework intended to guide intelligence agencies on best practices for the ethical use of commercial data that analysts often use in their day-to-day work, stating that they must have procedures in place to protect collected data that can easily identify Americans. Espionage agencies often obtain data to help them accomplish mission objectives, which includes telemetry from computer logs or weather data available on the Internet. But data purchases from platforms or apps, where consumers legally but sometimes unknowingly give away their location information and other personal details by clicking yes to user agreements, have become a flashpoint for privacy ethics. of instruction seeks to further focus privacy and civil liberties considerations when such data is used by US intelligence operatives and cyber warfare units. Personal information that is collected on digital markets such as social media platforms is packaged by data brokers and spy agencies are among their clients. The dynamic has put the IC on thin ice with some lawmakers and privacy advocates calling it an end run around the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures. It outlines commercially available sensitive information that contains a significant volume of personally identifiable or specific identifier information that can be easily traced to a US person and their religious affiliations, gender identity, or other affiliations. IC elements must have policies and procedures in place to ensure they adequately protect any sensitive CAI, the framework fact sheet states. Such policies and procedures should consider not only factors such as the volume, proportion, nature and intended use of information, but also include enhanced safeguards such as limited access, additional internal controls and approval requirements. Uses of sensitive information must be reviewed periodically, and ODNI will need documentation from IC groups describing the types of sensitive information received, the plan says. The publication was drafted by a senior advisory panel and their recommendations were accepted by every element of the IC, ODNI said. Simply put, the combination of an increasing amount of readily available data about individuals' activities that are often perceived as not particularly sensitive in themselves and increasingly sophisticated analytical tools can generally raise significant privacy concerns. and civil liberties, an office statement said. A report published last year said IC buys frequently data bundles of Americans with few checks and balances, and that the unsupervised use of such information poses a threat to privacy. Some of those purchases included social media data, it said at the time.

