Silver, Saviors, and the States: Immunity from claims in rem





On May 8, 2024, the Supreme Court ruled in Argentum Exploration Ltd v Republic of South Africa [2024] UKSC 16. When the SS Tilawa was sunk by enemy action in the Indian Ocean in November 1942, few would have predicted that some 75 years later her cargo of silver bullion would be pulled from the seabed. Fewer still could have predicted that it would spark a legal battle that would delve into World War II archives (including a top-secret cable from Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden), require an intervention from the Wreck Taker, and to end in a two-day hearing in the Supreme Court. The plaintiff, Argentum, who claimed to have salvaged the silver, brought it to the United Kingdom, declared it to the Wreck Receiver and claimed a voluntary salvage award under the Salvage Convention 1989 bringing a in rem claim against silver. The owner of the silver was the South African government. South Africa contested the jurisdiction of the English Court, claiming that it was entitled to immunity under section 1 of the State Immunity Act (SIA) and Article 25 of the Rescue Convention. Argentum argued that the exemption from immunity was included in section 10(4)(a) of the SIA. This provides that a state is not immune in relation to an action in rem against a cargo belonging to the State, if both the cargo and the vessel carrying it were in use or intended for use for commercial purposes at the time the cause of action arose. By the time the case reached the Supreme Court, it was common ground that, in assessing the use and intended use of the ship and its cargo, it was necessary in this case to look at the position in 1942 when the ship was sunk. It was also common that, in 1942, the vessel was in commercial use and the silver was intended for the primarily sovereign purpose of producing South African coins. Therefore, the main issue on appeal was whether, in 1942, when the silver was on board the SS Tilawa, it was in use for commercial purposes. Teare J and the majority in the Court of Appeal had found that silver was in use for the commercial purposes of fulfilling the underlying contracts of sale and carriage. The High Court unanimously rejected this approach and adopted Elizabeth Laing LJ's reasoning in dissent that when the silver was on board it was not being used at all, it was simply being held. In reaching this conclusion (and allowing South Africa's appeal), the High Court addressed, inter alia, the correct interpretation of the 1926 Brussels Convention, the nature of maritime liens, the distinction between in rem AND personally claims, and the development of the restrictive theory of immunity in English and international law. Christopher Smith KC, Samuel Wordsworth KC and Jessica Wells, instructed by HFW LLP, acted for the Republic of South Africa. Naomi Hart also acted for the Republic in the Court of Appeal.

