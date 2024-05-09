Almost 3,000 families lose the free healthy food scheme

Low-income families and pregnant women in Leeds are being urged to use a healthy food scheme as statistics show up to 3,000 families could be missing out.

The Healthy Start scheme, a national nutrition welfare scheme, aims to improve the diet of pregnant women and children up to four years of age in low-income households. All pregnant women under the age of 18 are also eligible for payments.

Anyone who qualifies receives monthly payments that can be used to buy fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables, dried or canned legumes, cow's milk or cow's milk-based infant formula.

In Leeds, 24.6% of children live in households on a relatively low income (2020/21) and despite increased need caused by the cost of living crisis, implementation of the scheme is lagging across the country. Of the over 8,000 eligible households in the city, only 68% use the scheme.

Leeds City Council is now asking everyone who is eligible for the scheme to sign up and use the prepaid card.

To qualify for Healthy Start, you must be at least 10 weeks pregnant or have a child under 4 and have received:

Income support, or

Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance, or

Employment and Income Support Allowance, or

Child Tax Credit (with a family income of £16,190 or less per year), or

Universal credit (with a family payment of 408 or less per month), or

Pension loan (which includes the addition of the child).

You also qualify if you're under 18 and pregnant, even if you don't get any of those benefits or tax credits.

What you will get:

4.25 every week of pregnancy from the 10th week

8.50 per week for children from birth to 1 year

4.25 each week for children from 1 to 4 years

The prepaid card can be used in most places that sell suitable healthy food and milk and accept Mastercard. The card is topped up every four weeks with payments.

There are several traders in Kirkgate Market who are supporting the scheme, where you can get great value fruit and veg and other healthy food:

Greenzone, unit 280 & 282, 1875 Hall

Neils Quality Greengrocers, unit D, Hall 1904

The Nut Shop, Unit V, Hall 1904

Tony Banks Fresh Fruit and Vegetables, Unit 227, Fish and Game Row

Whitakers Eggs and Cheese, units 324 & 325, Fish and Game Row

Councilor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council's executive member for adult social care, public health and active lifestyles, said: The Healthy Start scheme is there to help families increase the amount of fruit and vegetables they eat and give their children a great start in life. We know that a good diet in pregnancy and in the early years of life is essential for preventing disease and ensuring that children reach their full potential for growth and development.

It's a great scheme and we want to make sure everyone who's eligible gets the most out of it and doesn't miss out on support for them and their family.

Councilor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: Were delighted that traders at Kirkgate Market have decided to get involved in the Healthy Start scheme, supporting our communities to have access to fresh fruit and vegetables.

As a city, we want to make sure all children get the start in life they deserve, so don't hesitate to apply for the scheme if you're eligible.

Victoria Eaton, director of public health at Leeds City Council, said: It is really important to ensure that every child in Leeds has the right conditions for the best start in life. This is a priority for improving the health of the city. The Healthy Start scheme could be a lifesaver for many pregnant women and families with children under 4 in Leeds, acting as a nutritional safety net and enabling them to buy more milk, fruit and vegetables and seek vitamins. They were really keen to make people aware of this and to encourage and support all eligible families to sign up to the scheme.

To apply, visit healthstart.nhs.uk, or email [email protected] or call 0300 330 7010. Recipients will receive a plastic card that can be automatically credited. If you require assistance with the application process, please contact Digital Health Hubs 100% Digital Leeds on www.digitalinclusionleeds.com.

To be a Healthy Start Champion and promote the scheme in your local area resources can be accessed at NHS Healthy Start Communication Toolkit (nhsbsa.nhs.uk).

