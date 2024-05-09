Israel-Gaza latest: Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanks Joe Biden after far-right minister's 'irresponsible' comments | World News





By Mark Stone, US Correspondent All decisions have intended consequences and unintended consequences. The intended consequence of President Biden's threat to stop shipping certain weapons to Israel is straightforward: to stop the Israeli military from entering Rafah without a clear and accessible plan for the civilian population. But there are so many unintended consequences. Both geopolitically and domestically for President Biden this decision may follow him. Even before we consider the unintended consequences, there is one key point: the dangers of redlining. Too often they turn out to be flawed tools of geo-political diplomacy. What if Netanyahu crosses the red line and occupies Rafah? He probably has enough American weapons in storage to do that. Will Biden follow through on his threat to withdraw the arms surrender? Or will he regret it? What message will both of these elections send, far and wide? This leads us to unintended consequences. First, the regional consequences: Could there be a higher number of civilian casualties? If Netanyahu continues with his operation in Rafah, but with a reduced supply of US weapons (so-called smart bombs), then he will use less sophisticated “dumb bombs”. This could cause even more civilian casualties;

What message does it send to the region? That America can be seen to abandon Israel (even though that's not what Biden said) will not be lost on countries around the world. It suggests that America is fractured with its alliances. For months, Biden has rejected calls to limit arms supplies. Now he is back. The Gulf countries are already questioning America's stability as an ally. While they will agree with his announcement last night, the wider message it sends will resonate;

Does it encourage Iran? Limiting arms to its oldest ally in the Middle East at a time of deep peril for Israel is being seen by some as a gift to Tehran;

What impact will it have on the ceasefire negotiations? It is logical that Hamas may see this decision as weakening Israel and therefore may stay in the ongoing negotiations to gain more from them. Then there are the domestic political ramifications. They were echoed by his presidential opponent, Donald Trump, who said: “What Biden is doing about Israel is shameful. If any Jews voted for Joe Biden, they should be ashamed of themselves. He has completely abandoned Israel, and no one can believe him.” President Biden has already alienated key parts of the voting population with his existing Gaza policy. By unequivocally supporting Netanyahu, he has angered key Arab-American populations in places like Michigan — a state he should win in November. Beyond that, students (many of whom would be natural Biden voters) say they can't vote for him now, and “Genocide Joe” is their rallying cry. Now, with his gun announcement, he risks alienating Jewish-American voters as well. Many are deeply angered by what they see as an abandonment of the Jewish state. His poorly articulated insistence that he will still have Israel's back on defense will be lost on many voters. They only see the title. Also remember that almost all Republicans oppose any lever he pulls to rein in Israel; they want nothing less than unequivocal support for Israel. More than that, though—a significant number of his fellow Democrats are also concerned about America's arms embargo on Israel. Only the progressive left of his party supports his move. It's a dangerous political push and elections are six months away.

