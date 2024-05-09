Visit Maldives – News > MMPRC Top international media updates with latest news in exclusive media Maldives Meet ATM 2024





Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) has concluded the exclusive press conference Maldives Media Meet held on the sidelines of ATM 2024 on 6 May 2024 at Al Ain Suite B, Hall 3, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The press conference was attended by over 50 leading Middle Eastern and international media professionals. The Media Meet in Maldives was chaired by the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD) of MMPRC, Ms. Fathmath Thaufeeq. She joined the Minister of Tourism, Mr. Ibrahim Faisal, Advisor to the President for Tourism Development, Mr. Mohamed Khaleel; The Chairman of the Board of MMPRC, Mrs. Ayesha Nurain Janah; Mr. Ahmed Shaheen, Director of Sales and Marketing of Crown and Champa Resorts; Mr. Abdulla Giyas Riyaz, President of the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators; and Mr. Abdul Sameeu Imad, Vice President of the Maldives National Hotel and Guest House Association. In her opening speech, CEO and MD MMPRC, Ms. Fathmath Thaufeeq stated that the tourism industry in the Maldives is booming, thanks to the diligence of our travel and tourism industry, and the continued support of our government, which prioritizes sustainable and responsible tourism development. This commitment ensures that our islands thrive now and continue to do so for generations to come. Following her words, the Chairman of the Board of MMPRC, Mrs. Ayesha Nurain Janah described how through these efforts, we are redefining luxury tourism, paving the way to show that unique, ultimate experiences go hand in hand with sustainability. During the Media Meeting, the Director of Sales and Marketing of Crown and Champa Resorts, Mr. Ahmed Shaheen, also spoke a few words about MATI (Maldives Tourism Industry Association) and the diversification of the entire tourism industry. Another key speaker at the press conference, Mr. Abdulla Giyas Riyaz, President of the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) mentioned that the greatest promise that our future holds is embodied in the very slogan that our current administration was built on, Dhiveheenge Raajje, and I hope to We stay true to this motto as it is what makes us different. Noting that we stand at the crossroads of a new era in tourism, it is essential that we not only celebrate our past triumphs, but also embrace the opportunities and challenges ahead. Moreover, Mr. Abdul Sameeu Imad, Vice President of the National Association of Hotels and Guest Houses of Maldives said a few words about community tourism in the Maldives as it is a gateway for everyone from middle income families to affluent ones, promoting cultural exchange . and enriching linkages by ensuring that tourism benefits flow directly to local communities. Recently, Maldives Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal revealed that today, our vision extends beyond luxury. We recognize the importance of striking a balance between economic growth and environmental responsibility. Sustainability is not just a buzzword for us; it is an essential principle that guides our development. Before the conclusion of the press conference, the speakers engaged in a question and answer session with the attendees, addressing questions and engaging with media and travel professionals. A key event within the ATM travel fair, the Maldives Media Meet fosters connections with influential media figures from the Middle East. This exclusive press conference serves as a platform to share the latest updates in the Maldives, including exciting new tourism products and innovative services. The MMPRC highlights what continues to make the Maldives a top holiday choice for travelers from the Middle East, reinforcing its status as a top tourist destination in the region.

