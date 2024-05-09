US, German Defense Leaders Discuss Common Interests in NATO, Ukraine, Indo-Pacific > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III hosted German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the Pentagon today for a bilateral discussion on shared interests ranging from Ukraine to operations in the Indo-Pacific region. Austin praised Pistorius for Germany's commitment to providing support for Ukraine's self-defense, citing, among other things, the weapons systems Germany has supplied and the financial commitments it has made. “After the United States, Germany is the second largest donor of military aid to Ukraine as it resists Putin's aggression,” Austin said. “You committed $7.7 billion to Ukraine in 2024 alone. Germany has donated critical air defense and artillery systems. And we will continue our close partnership to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to succeed in the field of battle.” Germany has also taken in the largest number of Ukrainian refugees in Europe, Austin said. “Thank you for everything Germany is doing for Ukraine's self-defense,” Austin said. When it comes to greater Europe-wide security commitments, Austin said Germany is also contributing a lot. “Germany's plan for a permanent brigade in Lithuania is a historic commitment that will strengthen European security,” he said. “And we praise Germany for the joint achievement niton commit to spending at least 2% of your GDP on defense this year. Germany remains one of our strongest and most reliable allies.” The secretary also noted Germany's troop deployment to support security and stability in the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. “Whether it's curbing Kremlin aggression or strengthening stability in the Indo-Pacific, our two proud democracies are on the brink,” Austin said. Pistorius thanked Austin for American leadership in supporting Ukraine and acknowledged that the US and Germany also have interests outside of Europe – particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. “A free and peaceful Indo-Pacific is important to all of us and we want to help promote peace and stability in that region,” Pistorius said, adding that he looked forward to Germany's participation in the Rim of the Pacific exercise. which begins. in June. The event, also known as Rimpac, is the world's largest naval warfare exercise. “Germany is and remains a staunch ally of the United States,” Pistorius said. “We will both continue to work closely as partners, as allies and as friends. That is more important than ever in this world and I am convinced that we can achieve a lot together.”

