PBA graduates receive prestigious international awards





Photo: Brody Eldridge, Niang Thang, Amy Scarborough Three students win Fulbright Teaching Assistant Awards (ETA). and another Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship West Palm Beach, Fla. (May 9, 2024) – Four distinguished graduates from Palm Beach Atlantic University have won international recognition through two prestigious awards, marking a significant achievement for both the individuals and the institution. Thanks to both programs, the winners will travel across Europe and Asia. Brody Eldridge, Kyla Gates and Niang Thang have each been honored with Fulbright Teaching Assistant (ETA) awards, enabling them to serve as cultural ambassadors in different countries during the 2024-2025 academic year. PBA alums have now received a total of 17 Fulbright awards in seven years. Recently, Dr. Ariel Viale, professor of finance, received a Fulbright U.S. Scholars Program award to conduct research and teach in Vietnam for the 2024-2025 academic year. Also, Amy Scarborough has been awarded the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, the fourth PBA winner in the last three years in this prestigious competition. The Fulbright ETA program places US citizens in classrooms abroad to assist local English teachers. ETAs help teach English while serving as cultural ambassadors for the U.S. Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 students, scholars, teachers, artists, and other professionals selected for their academic merit and leadership potential, with the opportunity to create lasting bonds, counter misunderstandings and help people and nations work together towards common goals. The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is sponsored by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the US Department of State. The scholarship supports American students in acquiring language skills and cultural knowledge that are essential for their academic and career advancement. “These awards are a testament to the exceptional quality of our students, the depth of the curriculum we offer at PBA, and the outstanding instruction provided by our faculty,” said PBA President Dr. Debra A. Schwinn. We are extremely proud of our graduates, who continue to represent the PBA and the United States with distinction on the global stage.” In the center of attention of recipients Brody Eldridge received a Fulbright ETA Award for Georgia. Eldridge, who is from Keller, Texas, graduated from PBA in the spring of 2024 after completing a major in English and a minor in music. While at PBA, he was also a member of the Frederick M. Dinner Honors Program. After completing his Fulbright award, Eldridge plans to continue teaching English in an international setting and then pursue a doctorate in English literature at United States or UK. Kyla Gates received a Fulbright ETA award for Bulgaria. She is a 2023 graduate of Riviera Beach, Fla., who completed her bachelor's degree with a major in psychology and a minor in Christian community development. After completing her Fulbright award, Gates intends to pursue graduate education in international development with the goal of working in the foreign service for the US State Department. Niang Thang received a Fulbright ETA Award for Taiwan. Thang, of Lake Worth, Fla., graduated from PBA in the spring of 2024 after completing a major in psychology and a minor in chemistry. While at PBA, she was also a member of the Frederick M. Dinner Honors Program.. After completing her Fulbright award, Niang plans to pursue graduate studies to become a clinical psychologist. Amy Scarborough received a Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study abroad at the Lorenzo de' Medici International Institute in Florence, Italy. Scarborough, of Titusville, Fla., graduated from PBA in the spring of 2024, completing a studio art major and a business administration minor. After completing her Fulbright award, Scarborough plans to pursue a master's degree in fine art and eventually teach art at the university level. ### About Palm Beach Atlantic University Palm Beach Atlantic University, founded in 1968, is a private, Christian university offering 100 different programs and pathways, including undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees, and professional degrees. The university has a 19-acre campus in West Palm Beach and a campus in Orlando, and the 78-acre Marshall and Vera Lea Rinker Athletic Campus provides facilities for training and hosting intercollegiate sports. Sailfish athletes compete in 18 NCAA Division II and Sunshine State Conference varsity sports. The PBA affirms the values ​​that have built American society, including religious freedom and the free enterprise system. The university is committed to integrating biblical principles to prepare students for teaching, leadership, and service. Learn more at www.pba.edu.

