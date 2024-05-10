Weekly News Roundup: May 9, 2024





USA releases first set of India student visa appointments for September 2024 intake We've all been waiting for the news of the discontinuation of visa appointments this month. Mission India has openly discussed their commitment to students, we are happy to see the first batch made available. Our team will be in India next week and we hope to have new insights into the availability of visa appointments. It's almost student visa season! The first installment of student visa interview appointments at the end of May has been published. In the coming weeks, release additional installments of meetings for June, July and August. – US Consulate General in Hyderabad Read more at VisaGuide.news > American colleges face the perfect storm in international recruiting In recent years, our team has faced many challenges that would have had serious impacts on international students. Our research arm and voice is growing in this sector and we believe Shorelights' voice and knowledge has become a valuable asset to others in our sector. For many of us, understanding all the social and political challenges facing the US is difficult. Imagine how difficult it is for international students. It's the perfect storm that could put US higher education in crisis unless it decides to act differently, and a [key to that] is understanding the role international students play in the higher education ecosystem. The idea that we've always had students coming to us and we don't have to worry about it just isn't tenable anymore. Dr. Fanta Aw, CEO of NAFSA, encouraged American universities to consider recruitment more actively, especially because of the benefits international students are known to bring to campuses. Get the full story Times Higher Education > NFAP Policy Summary >> April 2024 International Students in Canada and the United States New reporting from the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) analyzes the differences between the US and Canada. The analysis takes a deep dive into why more Indian students have chosen Canada over the US. Highly skilled foreign nationals, including international students, have chosen Canada over America because it is difficult to obtain H-1B status or permanent residency in the United States and easy to work in temporary status and granted permanent residency in Canada, according to a National Foundation for American Policy ANALYSIS. More favorable immigration policies are an important factor in Canada that attracts international students, especially students from India. Learn more about NFAP website >

