New bomb disposal robots for the British Army





The high-tech robots will protect soldiers and the public from a variety of threats, including explosives and hazardous materials.

It can operate in tight spaces, on difficult terrain and climb stairs.

21 million investments will bring delivery of 50 robots by the end of the year. New high-tech bomb disposal robots will provide greater protection for soldiers and the public in a new deal for the British Army announced today (May 10). 50 of the T4 bomb disposal robots will be able to be used in bomb and hazardous material disposal situations, assisting the explosives squad who attend thousands of calls every year, across the country. This will significantly reduce the risk to service personnel and the public when neutralizing bomb and chemical threats. A £21m contract with Tewkesbury-based L3 Harris Technologies – to be delivered with the first T4 units before the end of 2024. Adept at navigating tight urban spaces, with its rugged all-terrain ladder and adjustable jib, the T4 can operate in the narrow aisles of planes, trains and buses, and can even climb stairs. Advanced controls, high-definition cameras and lightning-fast data connections will enable the T4 operator to perform complex tasks such as unpacking bags and opening glove boxes from a safe distance. We are ensuring our Armed Forces have the best kit available and have recently announced plans to spend 2.5% of GDP on defense by 2030 which means an extra £75 billion spent over six years UPCOMING Defense Procurement Minister James Cartlidge said: The acquisition of this high-tech robot means we can provide our forces with the tools they need to safely deal with a range of explosive threats. The rapid delivery of unmanned systems, such as the T4, that ensure our armed forces can safely face future threats is a key part of our Drone Defense Strategy. Weighing just over 100kg, the T4s are significantly smaller and more maneuverable than their bigger brother the T7 UGV 300kg and will be used as a rapid response system for emergency situations as its compact size means it can be transported in a standard 4×4 vehicle. However, both models use advanced haptic feedback, which allows operators to feel their way through the complex process of disarming the devices from a safe distance, reducing the risk to the lives of ordnance operators. The systems, which underwent rigorous testing, were contracted by Defense Equipment and Support (DE&S), the UK MoD's procurement arm, and include an initial three years of in-service maintenance and repair support. Major General Lizzie Faithfull-Davies, Director of Land Equipment at DE&S, said: I am extremely proud of the project team at DE&S who have worked with their industry partner to leverage the latest technology available and identify a critical capability that can respond to explosive adversary threats and help keep of the general public. The T4s will enter service with the 29 EOD & Search Group and the Threat and Exploitation Diving Group, The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) and the Cyprus Operational Support Unit (COSU). Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris, said: T4 EOD robots are the world's most capable robots for operations in crowded and difficult environments such as subways, airports and even hospitals. These highly advanced and durable robots offer best-in-class mobility and uncompromising performance to protect human lives. We were honored to continue working with the UK Ministry of Defense as they provide this technology to the British Army.

