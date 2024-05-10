DPM Lawrence Wong interview with Economist (May 2024)





DPM Wong: It really depends on the nature of the conflict. With Ukraine and the Russian occupation of Ukraine, we were very clear, this was a very serious violation of the United Nations Charter, a violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity. And if invasions like this can be justified on the basis of historical mistakes and crazy decisions, the world will be a much less safe place and we will be very vulnerable. And that is why even though there was no United Nations Security Council resolution, we decided to take steps to impose sanctions, which we did. No other ASEAN country has done this; many other countries in the global south have not. But we decided to take this step because it crosses and violates some very basic principles that we believe in and support. We do not think that Taiwan is in the same situation as Ukraine. First of all, people have tried to draw parallels between the two. But in fact, they are completely different, because Ukraine is a sovereign country, but (as far as) Taiwan is concerned, the vast majority of countries around the world have a “One China” policy. We have long supported the one-China policy and opposed Taiwan independence, even before establishing diplomatic relations with the PRC. It is a long-standing position and we are very careful when developing relations with China and Taiwan that is consistent with our One China policy. And we do not allow ourselves to be used for any cause that supports Taiwan independence. So again, you asked a hypothetical question, if something were to arise in the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan, we hope it doesn't happen. Because if all parties understand the danger and the red lines and understand that this is quite different from Ukraine—I think the US administration certainly does—then maybe we can have a good chance of maintaining the status quo, and if if any change is to occur, it must be done in a way that is peaceful and workable. These things will take time. In the meantime, let's maintain the status quo and continue to have engagements and talks. This will be our preferred approach.

