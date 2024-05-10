Raise developer fees and risk losing millions in funding, Ottawa feds warn

Canada's housing minister has a warning for Ottawa city council: raise the development fees imposed on new homes and you'll be saying goodbye to federal infrastructure money.

Councilors will decide next week on a plan to raise rates for a single or semi-detached house within the Green Belt by 11 per cent to $48,000, a much more modest increase than originally set for the industry.

Tariffs have become a hot political issue in recent months.

Cities argue they're the best way to pay for infrastructure everything from roads and water pipes to parks and recreation centers that support new growth, which housing experts and federal politicians say delay construction and drive up the cost of homes to buyers. .

Federal Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Sean Fraser told the House of Commons human resources committee on Thursday that by raising rates, the city could be out of the running for money from a new $6 billion fund.

That fund requires cities to freeze development fees at the rate they were on April 2.

“If they don't adhere to a freeze from that date, they will be jeopardizing their right to access those funds going forward,” Fraser said.

The funding provides $1 billion directly to municipalities. If no deal can be reached with the provinces, the rest of the $5 billion will also go directly to local governments.

Add council presidents next week

Members of the city's planning and housing committee brought up the fund before unanimously approving the increase at their Wednesday meeting.

Vivi Chi, interim general manager of the reorganized planning, development and building services department, said staff crunched the numbers and found the toll freeze would cost the city $130 million.

“Mind you, it's not a set number,” Chi told the CBC after the meeting. “It really, really depends on the context of what the deal is going to be.”

The city is reducing its transition period, a warning window for developers to adapt projects to the new fees, from six to three months. When asked why, she stressed the importance of getting additional funding as soon as possible.

“You've heard some of the councilors say that residents, when they come in, they want to have their own libraries, their own parks and so on,” Chi said.

“So that's what the money is being used for. It's just going to slow things down if we don't collect.”

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper, who chairs the planning committee, also told the CBC that waiting for federal money that may never materialize is not in Ottawa's best interests.

“I don't think we need to kneel down to political initiatives that may or may not come to fruition,” he said.

Fraser 'monitors developments' in Ottawa

Fraser hinted on Thursday that it may not just be infrastructure funds that are at risk.

The city spent months last year negotiating a $176 million settlement through the Housing Acceleration Fund that will be paid in $44 million installments.

They are dependent on meeting an agreed target of issuing 4,400 building permits over three years.

The development fees don't appear anywhere in the funding agreement signed by Mayor Mark Sutcliffe last December, but Fraser said that doesn't mean the money is safe.

“It's a results-based program,” he said, noting that if toll increases slow development, as experts believe, it could affect Ottawa's ability to hold up its end of the bargain.

“Then, of course, we would freeze the funds. No permit, no money. That's my approach.”

Another key funding promise was to allow the construction of four units per residential lot in Ottawa, something that is included in the new comprehensive zoning bylaw, which is about 18 months of public consultation.

Conservative housing critic Scott Aitchison pressed Fraser on the issue in committee, asking why his office is supporting a city that is raising the cost of building homes during an affordability crisis.

Fraser's office later confirmed to the CBC that it is keeping track of Ottawa's latest policy moves.

“We are monitoring developments in Ottawa and the impact they may have on our existing agreements with the city, along with their eligibility for federal infrastructure or transit programs,” communications manager MicaalAhmed wrote.

Such a program, the future permanent public transit fund, has been on Ottawa's budget wish list for years, as it would provide much-needed operational funding for the perennially struggling OC Transpo.

New requirements added this year would require Ottawa to eliminate minimum parking requirements and allow high density near transit lines and ease zoning requirements around post-secondary institutions