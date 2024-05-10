Air Vanuatu seeks bankruptcy protection after canceling all international flights

MELBOURNE, Australia — Air Vanuatu filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, a day after the state-owned South Pacific carrier canceled all international flights, stranding thousands of travelers.

The airline on Wednesday canceled more than 20 flights to and from the Australian cities of Sydney and Brisbane, and the New Zealand city of Auckland for the rest of the week. The airline said it was the result of extended maintenance requirements on their aircraft.

Ernst & Young Australians Morgan Kelly, Justin Walsh and Andrew Hanson were appointed liquidators in a bankruptcy equivalent to a US Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the firm said in a statement. Liquidators said safety and maintenance checks would be carried out before resuming normal operations.

Kelly said the airline's existing management team will remain in place.

Air Vanuatu is critical to the people of the Republic of Vanuatu and a strategically important business for the nation, Kelly said. Our team is working closely with management to ensure continuity of customer service and to ensure services continue as smoothly as possible.

The outlook for the airline is positive, despite pressures in the wider industry, and we will focus on securing the future of this vital strategic national carrier, he added.

Affected passengers will be informed of this disruption and will be reinstated on flights once operations resume, the statement said.

Air Vanuatu operates four aircraft, including one Boeing 737 and three turboprop aircraft.

Tourism contributed 40% of Vanuatu's gross domestic product.

The Vanuatu Tourism Office apologized to travelers for the disruption.

This is an evolving situation and we will continue to post updates, the office said in a statement.

The office's chief executive Adela Issachar said the administrator was in discussions with Virgin Australia and Fiji Airways, the airlines currently serving Vanuatu, about the stranded passenger flight.

The updated schedule should be advised soon, so we're all looking forward to it, Issachar told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Kelly said Air Vanuatu had been affected by labor shortages, rising operating costs, high interest rates and tropical cyclones on tourist numbers in recent years.

See all options. And the Vanuatu government has indicated that they would prefer to resume operations as soon as possible. Our role as voluntary liquidators will be to look to assess all options to achieve this and make it sustainable, Kelly told reporters.

So it could involve some sort of sales process, it could involve some sort of partnership agreement with another airline, Kelly added.

Australian tourist Sally Witchalls said she and four friends had checked out of their hotel in Port Vila on Wednesday morning when they were told by reception that their Air Vanuatu flight would not be flying that day.

She has since discovered that her travel insurance did not cover an airline going into voluntary administration, as Air Vanuatu had done, or going bankrupt.

We were now working out ourselves how we pay for accommodation from here on out while we wait to see how the situation with Air Vanuatu unfolds, Witchalls told the ABC.