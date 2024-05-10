US asylum policy violates international human rights and refugee law: Amnesty International – JURIST





The mandatory use of CBP One to seek asylum in the United States violates the international human rights and refugee law obligations of the United States and Mexico, according to REPORT published by Amnesty International on Thursday. The rights group found this CBP One, a mobile app designed to process individuals seeking asylum, cannot be the exclusive way of entering the US to seek international protection. The group stated that the application creates significant obstacles for many asylum seekers and that the implementation of the application by the US and Mexico violates the countries' obligations to guarantee the rights of these individuals. The app was launched by US Customs and Border Protection in 2020. The Biden administration later introduced Legal Override Final Rulewhich created “a rebuttable presumption of ineligibility for asylum for individuals who enter the United States from Mexico at the southern land border or adjacent coastal borders 'without authorization'.” The final rule required individuals seeking asylum to use CBP One to apply and make appointments for asylum protection, unless access or use of the application is not possible due to a language barrier, illiteracy, significant technical failure, or barriers other persistent and serious. Amnesty International found that the application presents several CHALLENGE for asylum seekers due to the “burdensome registration process, technological errors and defects and lack of knowledge about the application”. The group raised concerns about the apps' facial recognition, GPS tracking and cloud storage features that collect data on asylum seekers before they arrive in the US, finding the features “raise serious privacy and non-discrimination concerns.” The group also found that the requirement to use CBP One, and the fact that an individual must be located in central or northern Mexico to apply for an appointment through the application, means that asylum seekers must wait in Mexico indefinitely while ask for protection. The report found that asylum seekers transiting through Mexico are often “extorted, kidnapped, and experience sexual and gender-based discrimination and violence,” while also being subjected to substandard conditions with little access to health care, education, and employment. The policy has also received criticism from other rights groups and organizations. The UN Human Rights Committee criticized US immigration policies in November, citing concerns over CBP One's data protection and privacy issues. In February, Human Rights First stated that CBP One's limited language options, which include only English, Spanish and Haitian Creole, may act to exclude African asylum seekers. Amnesty International urged the US government to guarantee the right of individuals to seek asylum by immediately withdrawing the final rule and abandoning the mandatory use of CBP One. The rights group recommended that the government increase the number of CBP One encounters at all ports of entry and ban the use of facial recognition technologies as well. The group also urged the Mexican government to immediately implement measures to ensure the safety of asylum seekers traveling through Mexico.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2024/05/us-asylum-policy-violates-international-human-rights-and-refugee-law-amnesty-international/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos