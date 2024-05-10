



Exploring SynTech Research Group's Role in Digital Technology on International Plant Health Day. As we mark the third commemoration of this important day, we are reminded of the indispensable role that plant health plays in sustaining life on our living planet. This year, we focus on plant health, safe trade and digital technology, a theme defined by the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC). This theme is a call to collaborate and innovate in maintaining plant health across borders. Our world is intricately interconnected, with plant products traveling around the globe to meet various agricultural needs. As such, an ongoing relevant threat must be considered: biosecurity risks. Invasive pests and pathogens often hitchhike, destroying plant systems and harming not only agricultural fields but also wider natural ecosystems. The economic toll of these damages reaches $220 billion globally each year, underscoring the urgent need for concerted action on a global scale (FAO, 2024). At SynTech, we recognize that healthy plants are not only essential for food security, but also for environmental sustainability and economic development. Plants provide the basis for life. However, their survival faces increasing threats, with up to 40% of food crops lost each year to pests and diseases (FAO, 2024). To this end, SynTech embraces its responsibility in this research, recognizing the urgent need for fresh and ingenious solutions to address the complex challenges facing agriculture and global ecosystems. Within the realm of technological innovations, SynTech specializes in biotechnology and phenotyping testing for customer solutions in order to promote plant health and maximize crop vitality to ensure global food security. Biotechnology is at the forefront of agricultural innovation, with a deep focus on improving plant immunity and defense mechanisms, as well as nutritional efficiency, abiotic stress tolerance and crop quality traits. In an era where agricultural sustainability is paramount, the use of technology to strengthen plant resilience to pests, pathogens and adverse environmental conditions is vital. Through biotechnological advances, SynTech researchers delve deep into the intricate molecular pathways of plant immunity. In this sense, biotechnological innovations are anticipating the protection of plants before their health deteriorates. Along with biotechnological breakthroughs, phenotyping technologies serve as driving tools in the quest for optimized plant health. At SynTech, a state-of-the-art phenotyping machine harnesses the power of technology to display a variety of vital parameters for assessing plant health. From leaf morphology to biochemical markers that indicate stress responses, it provides a snapshot of valuable insights into the physiological state of plants. By scrutinizing plant phenotypes, our researchers can discern subtle variations in crop immunity and development and identify potential targets for genetic manipulation or breeding efforts. Collaboration is key to developing new agricultural inputs to address global plant health challenges. We support and assist agrochemical, biocontrol, biostimulant and biofertilizer developers to get their products to market to address current and future pests and pathogens. SynTechs' commitment to protecting and promoting plant health is deeply rooted within our EPICS (excellence, passion, integrity, care and science) values, especially caring for the environment we live in and hope to leave to future generations. We believe that promoting environmentally friendly products and practices is not only a responsibility, but a moral imperative ALLEGED Dr. Maris Borja, our Global Director of Regulatory Services. Through our investments in plant safety research and development, SynTech is on a quest to test innovative solutions that not only protect plant health, but also leave a minimal footprint on the environment. By embracing the spirit of collaboration and innovation in technology, we can overcome the challenges facing global plant health.

