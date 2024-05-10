Goodbaby International Holdings Limited announces first quarter earnings performance





A good start to 2024 HONG KONG, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (“Goodbaby International” or the “Company”; HKEX stock code: 1086, together with its subsidiaries, “GROUP“), a leading global parenting products company, has announced its unaudited revenue performance for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (the “Period”), with revenue up 2.7% year-over-year to approx HK$1,892.1 million. During the period, the Group advanced with positive momentum. CYBEX achieved outstanding performance by recording a strong 14.3% revenue growth (up 12.3% on a constant currency basis) in approx. HK$974.2 million. The brand consolidated its global leadership as a premium “tech-lifestyle” brand. As for Evenflo, maintaining the strong momentum gathered in the fourth quarter of 2023, it recorded a 6.9% increase in revenue (up 5.8% on a constant currency basis) in approx. HK$576.8 million for the period. In addition, with the impacts from consumers losing stock ending, the Blue Chip business continued its strong recovery, which began in the fourth quarter of 2023. And, the gb brand continued to pursue commercial right-sizing and brand transformation. The Group has been relentless in product development and innovation to meet strong market demand. CYBEX has continued to innovate, actively improve key travel and safety product categories such as wheeled goods and car seats, and has raised its stake in all major markets. Evenflo has consistently developed innovative disruptive products in the safety car seat industry. During the period, it launched America's first modular child and pet travel system designed to fit everyone in the family, a product that embodies the brand's commitment to creating innovative solutions for today's families. The gb brand continued to improve product safety and innovation. The safety products he designed for new electric vehicle manufacturers have won two prominent international innovation awards, which is a testament to the industry's recognition of its products and the brand's industry leadership. In addition, the Group further diversified and enriched its global omni-channel distribution network. CYBEX recorded strong growth across its omni-channel network, allowing it to deliver a world-class experience and service to its global fans at every touchpoint. By increasing the development of digital channels, Evenflo was not only able to promote positive revenue growth, but also improve and enrich the customer experience, as well as strengthen its overall digital strategy and leadership in the local product industry for child. gb continued to implement its customer-centric retail strategy and transform its business model into its key China market towards direct access to the consumer by leveraging their private traffic and social media influence sources. Mr. Tongyou LIU, Executive Director and Group CEO of Goodbaby International, said, “Although the global economic environment remains challenging, we are very pleased to see the Group enjoying positive growth momentum starting in 2024 based on its market competitiveness. We will continue to pay attention to the dynamics of the environment macro and will actively develop our business has capitalized on the current strong business momentum in order to continue to provide high-quality and safe products and services to families around the world.” About Goodbaby International Holdings Limited Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 1086) is a world leading parenting products company. The group serves millions of families around the world through the design, research and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of baby car safety seats, strollers, clothing and home textile products, food, nursing and personal care products, cots, bicycles and tricycles and others. baby products. For more information, please visit the Goodbaby corporate website: www.gbinternational.com.hk. SOURCE Goodbaby International

