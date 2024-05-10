First international cohort graduates from UABs International Advanced Optometry Diploma Program – News





Through the UAB School of Optometry program, students earned their Doctor of Optometry degree in 29 months. UAB is one of three schools in the United States and the first school in the Southeast to offer a program like this.The first cohort of the International Optometry Advanced Diploma Program is graduating from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Optometry this May. This program is a new offering in Optometry that provides international students who have an optometry degree from an international university with the certification they need to practice optometry in the United States. At the UAB School of Optometry, we are always looking to diversify our portfolio and expand the course offerings available to our students, said Gerald Simon, OD, associate dean for Student Affairs at the UAB School of Optometry. This new program has offered our international students the opportunity to practice evidence-based care right here in the US, should they choose to do so after graduation. Prior to the program, each applicant had a doctorate, master's or bachelor's degree in optometry from an internationally accredited or recognized optometric college or university. Through the UAB School of Optometry program, they earned a Doctor of Optometry degree in 29 months. UAB is one of three schools in the United States and the first school in the Southeast to offer a program like this. The program is open to individuals living in the United States as well as those living abroad. AIODP started in 2022 with three internationally trained students who are graduating this month: Shankari Garcia, Shivali Sharma and Keyur Savla. Prior to the program, Garcia, from the United States, had a Bachelor's degree in Optometry from Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom and a Master's degree in clinical optometry from Salus University. Sharma, originally from Canada, had a Bachelor's degree in Optometry from Ashton University in Birmingham, England. Savla, from India, had a Bachelor's degree in Optometry from Lotus College of Optometry in Mumbai and is also pursuing a doctorate in vision science from UAB. Throughout the seven-semester program, each of the students experienced didactic and clinical studies, which exposed them to a variety of teachings. The program covered the skills needed to perform a comprehensive eye examination, included a review of the skills they already knew and provided the opportunity to learn new skills. We are really proud of our first international group of students completing this program, said Simon. They have all worked hard to get to this point in their careers. Their futures are bright and I can't wait to see what the future holds for each of these students. To learn more about the program, visit uab.edu/optometry.

