The Taliban warn journalists and experts against cooperating with Afghanistan's international television





KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) Taliban on Thursday warned journalists and pundits against working with Afghanistan International Television, saying they would be committing a crime if they cooperated with the station. It's the first time they've told people not to partner with a certain outlet. Afghanistan International TV, based in London, is accessible via satellite, cable and social media. A spokesman for the Taliban-controlled Ministry of Information and Culture claimed the station was committing professional misconduct and breaching moral and legal boundaries. The Media Violations Commission wanted all journalists and experts in Afghanistan to end their cooperation with the station, ministry spokesman Habib Ghofran said. At the meeting of the commissions held yesterday (Wednesday) it was decided to stop participating in discussions and facilitating the broadcasting of this media in public places, added Ghofran. Deputy Minister for Broadcasting Zia ul Haq Haqmal said people would be committing a crime if they cooperated with the station. He cited 10 reasons to avoid working with Afghanistan International TV, including alleged distortion or falsification of information and campaigning against the ruling system. If someone does not cooperate based on all these 10 reasons, then it is the duty of the courts to give a sentence, Haqmal said. The director of Afghanistan International Television, Harun Najafizada, said the commission's decision would not affect the channel because it had no employees or freelancers in the country. We don't have anyone on the ground and we rely on the reporting of Afghan citizens, said Najafizada. This is more challenging, but we have strict verification. It is a threat to the free media, to other media and to pressure us to give up our professional standards. It won't work. Afghanistan ticket unimaginably in the conditions of freedom of the press. The latest index from Reporters Without Borders ranked the country 178 out of 180. It was ranked 152 last year. The organization said three radio reporters were arrested in April for broadcasting music and taking calls from female listeners during the shows. Local authorities were not available to confirm the arrests. Also last month, The Taliban suspended two Television stations for disregarding national and Islamic values. The director of one of the suspended stations, Barya TV, rejected the Taliban's accusations. The station is still off the air. Latif Sadiq said that the station was not informed about the suspension. The reports they repeatedly warned (Barya) are absolute lies, Sadiq said on Thursday. They have decided by themselves that the television (Barya) is off, the broadcast is off and they have said that the case will go to court. Many journalists lost their jobs after the Taliban took power in 2021, with media outlets closing due to lack of funding or staff fleeing the country. Women journalists face additional difficulties due to work bans and travel restrictions. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the Taliban banned most television, radio and newspapers.

