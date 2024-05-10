News: Enjoy teaching abroad at One World International School, Singapore





Study abroad and join the dedicated staff of One World International School (OWIS) to make a difference in a melting pot of cultures. You will experience the unique blend of tranquility and cosmopolitanism in a vibrant educational haven in dynamic Singapore. Proud of its diverse student body and its values-based education, OWIS helps to foster global citizens by emphasizing respect, kindness, and a global mindset. Just a 20-minute drive north-east of the bustling city centre, OWIS boasts a modern infrastructure that rests within lush greenery. The schools' tranquil surroundings provide an ideal backdrop for holistic learning, while still being far from Singapore's iconic landmarks and cultural hotspots. Founded in 2008 and acquired by the Global Schools Foundation in 2015, OWIS currently consists of a family of three schools. The Nanyang campus opened in the middle of the school year in January 2018 with more than 250 students from early childhood to high school. With the start of the new school year in August 2018, this number increased to 750. In August 2021, OWIS opened Suntec, an Early Childhood to Grade 5 campus at the Suntec Convention Center in the heart of Singapore. In 2023, OWIS Digital Campus* (Punggol), a spacious campus with modern facilities in the north-east of Singapore, opened its doors. Providing a high-level high school experience for students preparing for university and beyond, OWIS Punggol currently welcomes students in high school up to Grade 8 and plans to expand to Grade 12 in the coming years. OWIS Punggol offers learning experiences emphasizing the benefits of digital learning such as accelerated learning. The school adds, With the help of technology, our educators will also be able to personalize the concepts that are explained in the classroom so that learning becomes deeper and more meaningful. Our secondary students will have access to the latest educational tools and equipment At all times, learning will be balanced between digital devices and the improvement of traditional academic skills. Students will also be educated on digital citizenship best practices so they learn to navigate the digital world in a safe and responsible manner. Fully accredited by EduTrust, the school uses research-based learning to deliver the Montessori method followed by the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary and Diploma Programs, as well as the International General Certificate of Secondary Education. OWIS employs overseas certified teaching couples of various profiles, including those with a non-teaching partner. They will also consider bachelors, newly certified candidates, and interns who desire overseas teaching experience. Teachers do not have to have their academic degree in the subject they will teach. According to government regulations, certified teachers up to the age of 55 can obtain a work visa. The overseas teaching benefits package includes accommodation and airfare allowances. OWIS covers 75% of tuition for all dependents. In addition to school-based professional development (SPD), individual training plans are created for each teacher, which include further PD opportunities. Health insurance worldwide, with the exception of the US, is fully covered. There are local employment opportunities for non-teaching partners. To gain access to the One World International School, Singapore profile in the Search Associates database, including a list of every vacancy, candidates can apply for membership by clicking here. Already registered candidates can easily access the school profile directly through their dashboards. Please note: The information presented for this school was valid as of the date published. This information is subject to change and the most up-to-date information can be found on the school profile.



