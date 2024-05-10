CSO speaks at Australian Air Force Conference Space Power > United States Space Force > Show Articles

Chief of Space Operations of the US Space Force General Chance Saltzman underscored the importance of the US-Australia strategic partnership during the Royal Australian Air Force 2024 Air Power and Space Conference in Canberra, May 9.

The conference brought together members of Australia's military forces and partners, including the US Space Force, to discuss the country's security interests in air and space.

Saltzman's keynote, titled Prevention downbegan with a brief history of US-Australia defense relations, beginning with the Battle of Hamel in 1918 during the First World War. In this engagement, US Army infantry fought under the same command as Australian soldiers, supported by British tanks, against German positions in and around the town of Le Hamel in Northern France.

“This was the first time in history that US Army troops were operationally commanded by non-US officers,” Saltzman said. “And at the end of the war, [General John Monash] said: “Success is not measured by how high you climb, but by the number of people you bring with you.”

“I can't think of a better vision of allies and partners than this, especially in this era Great Power Competition.“

Saltzman went on to highlight the importance of the partnership between the two nations and their shared interest in maintaining free and open trade in the Pacific and around the globe.

“Today, the space field is radically different than when I started flying satellites decades ago,” Saltzman said. “And frankly, it's radically different than it was just four years ago, when the US Space Force was created… It's become overburdened with more launches, more satellites, more debris and more players in space. .”

China's recent developments in space have created unacceptable risks, Saltzman explained, creating increased competition and orbital congestion.

“Now more than ever, joint and coalition force operations depend on space capabilities and defense against space-enabled attacks — our space forces are an integral part of the joint coalition team,” Saltzman said.

He then discussed the US Space Force's theory of success, “Competitive sustainability”, which was revealed in 2023. This theory of success provides the service and its Guardians with a common purpose and a common understanding of the overall strategy used towards its objectives. It defines the principles of organization, clarifies assumptions, and helps identify the equipment and training needed to be effective in the field.

An important aspect of Competitive Sustainability is that it requires an enhanced level of Spatial Domain Awareness, or SDA. The importance of this awareness drives the need for new sensors, advanced data management and decision support tools, “and most importantly, stronger partnerships with allies around the world,” Saltman emphasized.

One such partnership is AUKUS, the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the UK and the US, which continues to grow and develop more space capabilities, such as the Advanced Deep Space Radar Capability, which falls under Pillar II of the agreement. DARC is a 24/7, all-weather system that enhances the joint capability to detect, track, identify and characterize objects deep in space, and if necessary, take defensive action.

Saltzman then touched on the expanded space cooperation agreement signed by US Space Command AND Australian Defense Space Commanddeepening military cooperation through force development, joint training and professional education opportunities.

Another topic Saltzman discussed is security classification reform.

“I think one of the biggest barriers to integration has been our outdated classification policies,” Saltzman said. “Now, to mitigate that obstacle, earlier this year the US issued an updated classification policy – ​​a policy that enables us to fundamentally rethink the way we approach the classification of space systems and the effects they generate. “

This policy expands access to information and reduces barriers to space integration between the US and its allies, partners, and commercial space entities.

Salzman closed by reiterating the goals of the AUKUS partnership in the field of space.

“All of these initiatives add to the strategic partnership between the US and Australia, and they strengthen our joint defense capabilities by sending a clear message to potential adversaries – any attempt to undermine the security and stability of [Indo-Pacific region] it will be faced with unwavering determination,” he said. “A combined determination that we have shown in the past and a determination that we will not hesitate to show in the future.”