



Rubio, Rosen and Biden Colleagues: Oppose ICC Action Against Israel May 10, 2024 | Press releases

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is looking to politically target Israel for rightful protection from terrorists seeking its destruction after the 7 October 2023 atrocities committed by Hamas. US Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and colleagues sent a bipartisan letter to President Joe Biden urging him to strongly oppose the ICC's efforts to politically target Israel and fully implement the Act of the Protection of US Service Members of 2002 (PL 107-206), which gives the President broad authority to respond to these types of actions by the ICC. Since October 7, Israel has exercised its right under international law to self-defense in response to an armed attack. Israel has taken significant action to protect Palestinian lives as Hamas uses civilians as human shields. It is outrageous that the ICC would make a political calculation to target Israel, which only further undermines the courts' legitimacy Joining Rubio and Rosen were Senators Tim Scott (R-SC), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK). The full text of the letter is below. Dear Mr. President: We write below reports that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is on the verge of issuing arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials. We are deeply concerned about the ICC's efforts to politically target Israel and respectfully urge you to vigorously oppose this judicial overreach to protect our ally and American interests. On October 7, 2023, Hamas broke the ceasefire with Israel when it killed over 1,200 Israelis, making it the deadliest day in history for Jews since the Holocaust. Hamas committed mass rape and sexual violence, killed babies, kidnapped hundreds of hostages, including American citizens, and refused to return the victims' bodies to their families. The brutal murders were depraved and left anyone with a conscience in utter shock. As your administration has asserted, the ICC has no jurisdiction over this matter, as Israel is not a party to the ICC and has not accepted the courts' jurisdiction. ICC rules prohibit the Court from prosecuting cases against citizens of a country with an independent judicial system. As a democratic country with a strong judicial system, including a military justice system, Israel is capable and has proven its ability to conduct its own proceedings. Furthermore, since October 7, Israel has exercised its right under international law to self-defense in response to an armed attack. Israel has taken significant action to protect Palestinian lives as Hamas uses civilians as human shields. It is outrageous that the ICC would make a political calculation to target Israel, which only further undermines the legitimacy of the Courts and diminishes efforts to advance peace between Israelis and Palestinians. Under the US Servicemembers Protection Act of 2002 (PL 107-206), the President is given broad authority to respond to these types of actions by the ICC, and we urge you to fully comply with the law if the Court moves forward with actions against Israel. It is important that you strongly oppose the ICC's efforts to target Israel and stand firm with Israel in the face of court overreach. Thank you for your attention to this important matter. Sincerely,

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rubio.senate.gov/rubio-rosen-and-colleagues-to-biden-oppose-icc-action-against-israel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos