Sask. expands the intensive court program that helps people deal with substance use

The latest numbers from the Saskatchewan Medical Examiner's Service indicate it could be another bleak, potentially record year for drug toxicity deaths in the province.

143 suspected drug-related deaths were recorded between January and April this year. One of them has been confirmed to be a suicide, 45 were accidental and the rest are still under investigation.

The total number of accidental drug deaths reported each year in Saskatchewan increased dramatically in 2020 and has remained high since then.

Last year, 465 people allegedly died due to drug use. Most of the deaths were ruled accidental and many are still under investigation.

“I think this speaks to the drugs we're dealing with in our communities across Saskatchewan and across the country. They're nothing short of poison. They're addictive and more addictive than they've ever been,” said premier of Saskatchewan Scott. Moe on Thursday.

Moe said his government is addressing this crisis by focusing on expanding access to addiction treatment, as well as supporting police enforcement to try to curb the flow of drugs.

Moe was speaking in North Battleford to announce that the government is expanding it Drug Treatment Courtin the city.The therapeutic court model is offered as an option for some people who are charged with crimes related to their drug use or addiction. If they choose to participate, they can receive a reduced sentence in exchange for participating in intensive programs and pleading guilty.

The goal is to help people target the root cause of their substance use, keeping them away from drugs and the justice system.

“About a third of the people who go through the program actually graduate,” Moe said.

He noted that this may seem like a low number, but said that “in this drug recovery and rehab space that's an incredible number.”

The Regina and Moose Jaw programs, which started in 2006 and 2009, have seen 140 graduates to date.

There is strong evidence that programs like this are effective in helping people move on from their substance use, said Dr. Peter Butt, a retired physician and clinical associate professor with expertise in addiction medicine. However, he warned that the expansion of the program also requires the expansion of other services.

“You can't have a drug court without increasing access to services. The current system is overburdened, but it doesn't have a lot of capacity,” he said.

“It's no different than a mental health court when we don't have psychiatrists for people to see, the court can say and do whatever they want, but if people can't access services, it won't have an impact. “

The court program lasts about a year and includes counseling and education, and requires continued evidence of treatment and abstinence from drugs and crime. It is also supposed to connect people with support related to employment, school and family issues.

Butt said expanding the program won't have an immediate effect on the province's high overdose numbers, but he hopes it will lead to expanding or strengthening other support services required to make the program successful.

A stronger system to help people treat their addictions and reduce harm could target those numbers, he said.

Butt said it can take months or years for people to deal with their addictions. He said all people dealing with addictions must face a range of care and treatment options because there is no one-size-fits-all model.

He is concerned by what appears to be a growing polarization around harm reduction versus treatment services when it comes to addictions, and said it is not conducive to the main goal, which is to help people.

“We need a continuum of care. There is no magic bullet anywhere on that continuum.”