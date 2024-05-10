The latest Gaza: Israel's use of US-supplied weapons likely violated international law, Biden govt report finds | World News

Analysis: Who voted with Israel at the UN and why were most of the Pacific Island nations?

By Mark Stone, US Correspondent

A large majority of the world's nations voted with the Palestinians today at the United Nations.

But who were the nine countries that voted against the Palestinian request for UN membership, rights and privileges, and why?

Israel

The current Israeli government is firmly opposed to a Palestinian state in any sense.

Various iterations of Israeli governments over the years have wavered on 'two states', but after the October 7 Hamas attacks, the Israeli position was cemented – no two states, no Palestinian state.

Generally, they do not distinguish between the extremism of Hamas and the moderate nature of other Palestinian political factions such as the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. It's the essence of jamming.

So who else?

United States

They stand behind Israel, despite the high tensions now between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

America is committed to a two-state solution, but argues that it starts with a cease-fire and that the formation of a Palestinian state comes much further down the line.

Speaking after the vote, White House spokesman John Kirby said: “We continue to believe in the promise of a two-state solution and an independent state for the Palestinian people.

“This is something that President Biden remains fully and firmly committed to. We also believe that the best way to do this is through direct negotiations with the parties and not through a UN vote of this kind, which is why we voted no. “

As always with geopolitics, the relationship is so often symbiotic; they are about mutual benefit even when, on the surface, the relationship may seem incompatible.

Hungary

The EU's eastern European member voted with Israel and against the Palestinians.

Don't assume that right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Orban's hatred of Hungarian-born Jewish-American billionaire George Soros is a reflection of his views on Israel, despite the anti-Soros narrative often being seen as anti-Semitic.

Anti-Semitism has haunted the political right in Hungary since World War II, when half a million Hungarian Jews were killed. However, Orban and Netanyahu have a close and long-standing relationship.

Israel and Hungary are linked by mutual interests.

Orban admires how Netanyahu's ethos of building strength from a small nation-state and the two leaders found a mutual interest in countering liberal democratic headwinds.

Orbán's clashes with the EU have coincided with Netanyahu's assessment that Europe is increasingly anti-Israel.

Hatred of Soros also aligns with Netanyahu in that the conspiracy is that Soros is somehow seeking to 'Islamize' Judeo-Christian Europe with his pro-immigration stance.

Argentina

Argentina's vote is being driven by new populist President Javier Milei, who has pledged unwavering support for Netanyahu and vowed to move Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem.

Milei has said she plans to convert to Judaism.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic also voted with Israel in line with a strongly pro-Israel stance repeatedly underlined since 7 October.

There is a strong historical connection between Czech leaders and the Zionist movement, which helped cement the Jewish state, which was strengthened after the fall of communism in 1989.

As a new democracy, the Czech Republic was associated with a new democracy in Israel. In recent years, economic ties have flourished.

Pacific Island Nations

The rest, perhaps curiously, are all Pacific Island nations: Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Nauru and Palau.

The reason for their support is simple: direct soft power.

All small developing countries enjoy generous Israeli aid from the government and from Israeli charities.

The understanding is that, in return, they will always support Israel in the international bodies of which they are members.

Israel insists that its motivation is primarily humanitarian, but officials are tentative that it is also about positioning Israel in a better light.

Israel uses its considerable expertise in many arenas skillfully.

In natural disasters, for example, Israeli rescue teams are often among the first on the ground.

This targeted soft power diplomacy has helped Israel secure votes but also abstentions in its favor among many other nations.

However, in this vote, for Palestine, global opinion was overwhelmingly against Israel.