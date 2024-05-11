Corpus news and announcements

IN THIS EDITION:

The 7th Regiment

Meet the staff of the 7th Regiment 2024 Front Ensemble, with biographies of each of the corps instructors.

Academy

Check out this video recap of the Academy's tryout camp in April.

battalion

The battalion has limited positions remaining in its brass and color guard sections for the 2024 season.

Blue Devils

Get a unique perspective on the Blue Devils' April training camp in this video highlights.

Blue C Devils

Blue Devils C announced the title and musical selections for the corps' 2024 production, “The Gifts We Receive.” “This year's production shows another side of the Blue Devils C,” said head brass Carver Frazier. “I think the new stuff we're trying really showcases the talent of the new and returning performers.”

The Blue Knights

The Denver Corps is seeking a videographer to join its 2024 media team.

Blue Stars

The Blue Stars announced their leadership team of corps members for the 2024 season, led by returning drum major Mattie Kleespies.

Blue coats

Bluecoats fans can get nostalgic with 10th anniversary merchandise available from the corps' popular 2014 production, Tilt.

Boston Crusaders

The Boston Crusaders shared a series of photos commemorating the troops' April tryout camp.

Crown of Carolina

Battery Magistrates Hudson Scott and Mark Troy share updates from Carolina Crown's April trial camp in this video.

cavaliers

The Rosemont, Illinois troop is seeking to fill an immediate opening for an interpreter of arms in its 2024 color guard.

Colombians

The Tri Cities, Washington band has an immediate opening for a cymbal player in its 2024 percussion section.

Crusader

Watch this video celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Crossmen and unveiling the official emblem for the corps' historic celebration.

GENESIS

Genesis announced the following open positions in its 2024 corps: two trumpets, one mellophone and one front ensemble performer.

bear

Ari has open positions in the 2024 color guard, with auditions scheduled for May 11 in Eastvale, California.

The Golden Empire

The Bakersfield, California troupe shared footage from their latest training camp.

caregivers

Guardians announced the title of the 2024 corps production, “Going Places”.

Heat wave

The Heat Wave will host a hitting-only tryout camp on May 18 in Orlando, Florida, and a full-body tryout May 25-27 in Lake Placid, Florida.

Jersey Surf

Jersey Surf has several spots open in its color guard, with the possibility of the next test scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.

Les Stentors

The next Les Stentors camp will take place May 10-12 in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Boy Scouts of Madison

Certified athletic trainers looking to get involved with a drum corps this summer can apply to join the Madison Scouts health team.

Music city

Music City's 2024 production is titled “Leave it at the River.” “We believe that this show will challenge and enrich our members, offering them not only the opportunity to showcase their talent, but also to grow personally and artistically through the story we are telling together,” said the coordinator of program Shane Gwaltney.

Pacific Ridge

Check out this video recap from Pacific Crest's May tryout camp.

Ghost Regiment

The Rockford, Illinois organization announced the advisory and design team for its 70th anniversary alumni corps, which is being formed for a 2026 performance.

The rhythm of the river city

River City Rhythm has open positions throughout its drum corps and invites performers to attend its rehearsal camp May 17-19 in Waseca, Minnesota.

Santa Clara Vanguard

Santa Clara Vanguard has an opening for a 2024 Troop Food Truck Assistant.

Seattle Cascades

The Seattle Cascades paid tribute to the late Mike Duffy, a 2024 DCI Hall of Fame inductee who worked with multiple troops in the Pacific Northwest region.

Spartans

The Spartans' next tryout camp is scheduled for May 24-26 in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The troupe has an immediate opening for a trumpet player.

Soul of Atlanta

Spirit of Atlanta announced the musical selections that will accompany its 2024 program, “Creatures.” List includes Sting's “What Could Have Been” and Deep Purple's “Smoke on the Water” among others.

The soldiers

Troopers fans can get early bird pricing for the corps' June 6 TroopCon24 event if they register by May 13.

Ship

Opening for brass, timbre and synthesizer, Vessel will host auditions on May 11 in San Dimas, California.

DCI All Ages Updates

Bushwackers

The final round of Bushwackers color guard auditions is scheduled for May 11-12 in Delran, New Jersey.

Cincinnati tradition

Check out photos from Cincinnati Tradition's May tryout camp.

Saints of Columbus

The Columbus Saints will host a series of “spin clinics” for color guard performers ages 8-14. The full series, which begins May 4, is $25.

Fusion Core

The Fusion Core has open positions in its color guard, as well as instant openings for trumpet and cymbal players.

Govenaires

Govenaires shared photos of a joint rehearsal with the Govenaires Parade and Concert Corps.

Hawthorne Caballeros

The Hawthorne Caballeros are seeking sponsors for the corps' 11th annual golf outing.

Hurricanes

Proceeds from the May 11-12 Food Truck and Tractor Trailer Contest in New Haven, Connecticut, will support the Hurricanes.

Skyliners

The Skyliners' May tryout camp is set for May 11-12 in Vestal, New York.

Sunrisers

With slots open for bass drum, trumpet, vibraphone and timpani, Sunrisers have a tryout scheduled for May 11 in Kings Park, New York.

White Sabers

The White Sabers will join a number of other performing ensembles for an event on May 11 in Orchard Park, New York.

SoundSport Updates

Arsenal Drum & Bugle Corps – El Paso, Texas

Arsenal have unveiled Dakota Lancaster as their visual headliner for the 2024 season.

Conquest Drum & Bugle Corps – Geneseo, IL

Conquest's next audition opportunity is set for May 18 in East Moline, Illinois.

Gems Drum & Bugle Corps – Boise, ID

The Boise, Idaho, ensemble unveiled its uniform for the 2024 season. The Gemstones have openings for trumpet, baritone, tuba, tenor drum and timbrel guard.

Memphis Blues – Memphis, TN

Memphis Blues featured videos of local members performing the ensemble's opening movement.

Northern Lights Drum & Bugle Corps – Muskegon, MI

Check out a full album of photos from the latest Northern Lights rehearsal camp.

Sonus Brass Theater – Woodbridge, VA

Sonus Brass Theater shared photos from its appearance at the parade in Winchester, Virginia.

Steel City Ambassadors – Gibsonia, PA

The Pittsburgh Ensemble has positions open for trumpet, mellophone, baritone and tuba.

Zephyrus Drum & Bugle Corps – Tulsa, OK

Zephyrus named 18-year-old Ryan Black as its 2024 drummer.

