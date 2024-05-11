The Biden administration says Israel is not violating US arms conditions

The Biden administration said on Friday that it was reasonable to assess that Israel has violated international law in Gaza by using weapons provided by the United States, but that it has not violated the terms of US arms agreements.

In a report to Congress, the State Department said it has not verified specific cases that would justify withholding military aid.

The report said Israel has “the knowledge, experience and means to implement best practices for mitigating civilian harm in its military operations,” but noted that results on the ground, “including high levels of civilian casualties, raise crucial question” whether the Israel Defense Forces “are using them effectively in all cases”.

The report also noted the limitations on US access to information from Israel. While Israel provided some information “upon request” about specific incidents related to targeting decisions and combat damage assessments, more details are needed, the report said.

“Although we have gained knowledge of Israel's procedures and rules, we do not have complete information on how these processes are implemented,” the report said. “Israel has not shared complete information to verify” whether some US-supplied weapons were used in incidents that allegedly violated international humanitarian law.

The report said that Israel had identified several domestic accountability mechanisms focused on investigating and addressing any potential violations of the law, and that the country had confirmed the opening of a number of criminal investigations into potential violations of Israeli law or international humanitarian law, but the Department of The state was not aware of any criminal prosecution.

The report did not find that the Israeli government is blocking the transport or delivery of humanitarian aid.

While the US has had deep concerns over the period since October 7 about Israel's actions and inactions that have contributed significantly to the lack of consistent and predictable delivery of needed assistance at the scale, and overall level, reaching Palestinian civilians while it has improved remains insufficient, we do not currently assess that the Israeli government is stopping or restricting the transportation or delivery of US humanitarian aid under the Foreign Assistance Act, the report said.

The State Department will continue to monitor and respond to challenges related to the delivery of aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

If not for the sustained engagement of the United States with the Israeli government at the highest levels, the humanitarian crisis that has continued in recent months would be even more dire, the report said.

The US believes the assurances provided by Israel are reliable and trustworthy, a senior State Department official told NBC News on Friday, but said the administration's assessment of its compliance with international humanitarian law is ongoing.

President Joe Biden in February issued a national security memo which required the Secretary of State to obtain certain written assurances from foreign governments receiving American weapons, and that the Secretaries of State and Defense provide periodic reports to Congress on the matter.

After the reports were released, the Senate Republican Conference began circulating an internal document of messages to Senate GOP offices. The document, obtained by NBC News, casts the State Department's findings as yet another unnecessary report aimed at appeasing the anti-Semitic base of Democrats.

Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the Biden administration “has given Israel a politically damaging rating” and that the president aimed to “appease voters on the far left at the expense of a close ally in the midst of its justified war with Hamas terrorists”.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said separately that the report serves no other purpose than to provide political cover for the president with his base.

Biden has also faced criticism from some Democrats for his handling of arms transfers related to the Israel-Gaza war.

Senior administration officials previously told NBC News that the U.S. halted a large shipment of assault weapons to Israel last week out of fear that they would be used to capture Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where more than 1 million people are sheltered. Biden later said oon CNN that the US would not provide Israel with some weapons and artillery shells if it launched a ground offensive in Rafah.