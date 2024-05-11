US weapons may have been used in ways “inconsistent” with international law in Gaza, US assessment says

Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered to Congress on Friday a long-awaited report on Israeli military operations in Gaza that accused Israeli forces of possible violations of international humanitarian law but did not formally disclose that they had already done so, according to the document's key findings. .

The report notes that while there are allegations that Israel violated international humanitarian law during the period covered by the report, January 1, 2023, to the end of April this year, the US does not have “full information” on whether US weapons were used. in those actions. Its authors cite the difficulty of establishing facts on the ground in an active war zone, as well as the use of civilian infrastructure by Hamas for military purposes.

“However, given Israel's substantial reliance on US-made defense items, it is reasonable to estimate that the defense items … have been used by Israeli security forces since October 7 in instances inconsistent with with [international humanitarian law] liabilities or with established best practices for civil damage mitigation,” the report adds.

Although it finds that Israel “did not fully cooperate” with the US government in the first months after October 7 to maximize the flow of humanitarian aid, the report notes a “significant increase” in its efforts recently.

And while the overall level of aid reaching Palestinian civilians remains “inadequate,” the report says, “we do not currently assess that the Israeli government is interdicting or otherwise restricting the transportation or distribution of U.S. humanitarian aid” within the current law of USA.

The report criticizes the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for possibly failing to use known best practices for reducing civilian casualties.

“While Israel has the knowledge, experience, and means to implement best practices for mitigating civilian harm in its military operations, the results on the ground, including the high levels of civilian casualties, raise fundamental questions about whether the IDF is using them in effectively in all cases”, it says.

But the report also reveals that Israel has “opened a number of criminal investigations, which are ongoing, including allegations relating to the deaths and treatment of detainees and allegations of violations of international humanitarian law”, noting that there have been no known criminal prosecutions for alleged crimes. completed.

The IDF's fact-finding evaluation mechanism also “continues to examine hundreds of incidents to examine potential misconduct in the context of ongoing military operations,” the report said.

The report also notes Israel's extensive efforts to inform Gaza civilians of its “hundreds of tactical pauses,” where to go (via leaflets and text messages) to avoid harm, and its sophisticated system for identifying that where civilians are located,” but he also points out “The reported rate of civilian casualties in the conflict also raises serious questions about the efficacy of Israeli precautions.”

A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive assessment, said the NSM-20 had proven to be a useful tool in forcing the Israeli government to provide information about specific incidents and in some cases , in improving the ways that facilitated the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The 46-page, declassified report is a compilation of views from diplomatic offices and officials from across the State Department and includes input from the Pentagon and the White House.

The memorandum, known as NSM-20, sought written commitments within 180 days from the more than 100 countries currently receiving US military aid that the weapons are being used in accordance with US and international humanitarian law and that the countries would properly facilitate the delivery of aid US humanitarian. Those in active conflict – including Israel, Ukraine, Nigeria, Somalia, Iraq, Colombia and Kenya – faced a shorter 45-day deadline of March 24 to submit their guarantees.

The State Department then set a self-imposed deadline of May 8 to submit to Congress a mandated review of those assurances, but the report's deadline slipped briefly as officials finalized its conclusions.

“This is the first time the department has conducted an exercise like this. And so we're taking all due care to make sure we get everything in it absolutely correct,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. press conference on May 8.

The report found that the assurances given by the seven countries in active conflict were “reliable and credible to allow the continued provision of defense items”.

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, a leading proponent of NSM-20, expressed disappointment with the product delivered Friday.

“An important overall finding that was made in this report was the conclusion that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Netanyahu government has violated international law in its conduct in Gaza,” Van Hollen said in a conference call with reporters. “But the administration dismissed all the hard questions about making the actual determination,” he said.

Van Hollen said credible non-governmental organizations had already detailed a number of alleged violations of international humanitarian law. “But this report ignores any kind of deeper investigation into the facts and the law behind those cases.”

“It is unbelievable that the US government has less information than organizations like Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Oxfam,” he said.

Republican Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also criticized the report's findings, calling it “politically damaging” to Israel.

“The administration is trying to appease voters on the far left at the expense of a close ally in the midst of its justified war with Hamas terrorists,” Risch said in a statement.

The report comes at a critical time in Israel's now seven-month military campaign in Gaza. In a notable policy shift, President Biden said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday that the US had halted a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel to prevent their use in a major operation in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, admitting for the first time that “civilians have been killed as a result of those bombs”.

The White House announcement released Tuesday night specifically stated that a shipment of 3,500 bombs, including 500- and 2,000-pound so-called dummy bombs, had been halted a week ago due to concerns about the “end use” and “impact that they may have in dense urban environments.” The letter's statement also stated that the State Department was considering other shipments, including JDAM kits, which help convert dummy bombs into precision munitions. More than 1 million Palestinians are estimated to have taken refuge in Rafah.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday that the president was “fully briefed” on the memo.

Israeli forces have been carrying out airstrikes in Rafah for weeks and earlier this week sent tanks and troops to capture parts of the city, including the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Biden administration officials have described the incursions so far as “limited,” while warning against a broader operation that would put more civilian lives at risk.

In that CNN interview, Mr. Biden also indicated that he would ensure that Israel continues to receive defensive weapons such as the Iron Dome system, but indicated that he might ban other offensive weapons and artillery shells if the IDF carried out a attack on what he called “population centers” in Rafah.

After Mr Biden's comments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement: “If Israel must stand alone, we will stand alone.” Israel's war cabinet voted unanimously Thursday evening to expand operations in Rafah, according to Israeli media.

Mr. Biden released NSM-20 in February, following pressure from Democratic lawmakers, including Van Hollen, who called for stricter enforcement mechanisms to ensure that recipients of US military aid complied with international law. This coincided with President Biden's request to Congress to approve additional emergency security funding for Israel, which ultimately signed off on $26 billion in funding last month, on top of the $3 billion in annual military aid Israel receives.

Nearly 35,000 Palestinian civilians, most of them women and children, have been killed since the start of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, according to local health authorities. Israeli forces moved in after more than a thousand Hamas militants stormed Israel's southern border, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and taking more than 240 hostages.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers have already done so accused Israel has violated US law under the Foreign Assistance Act and is pushing the administration to impose fines. Numerous human rights organizations and an independent task force have as well said Israel has shown a “clear pattern” of violations of international law and restriction of humanitarian aid.

The State Department has active investigations into Israel's conduct under other internal accountability mechanisms, including the Civilian Harm Incident Response Guide (CHIRG), which was created in August 2023. Miller, the department spokesman, in February confirmed incidents in Gaza in which civilians may have been harmed by US weapons were under review.

Friday's report states that “85 suspected incidents of civilian harm involving Israeli military operations in Gaza have been submitted to CHIRG for evaluation and approximately 40 percent of these cases have been closed.”

The Department has separate processes for making determinations as to whether atrocities, including genocide, have been committed in a conflict.

Blinken has also been weighing for months the possible suspension of military aid under a federal measure known as the Leahy Law to an IDF unit determined to have committed serious human rights abuses in the West Bank before the October 7 attacks. . The department has been weighing “New information” about the unit was presented by the Israeli government last month, officials said.