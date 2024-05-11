Calling all budding marine scientists: Dal's Aquatron research pool to hold an open house

Before Transformers, there was the dynamic and evolving superhero of a marine research center AquatronDalhousie University.

Whether it floats, floats or sinks, it may have been tested inside Aquatron's labs and tanks since it opened 50 years ago.

The golden anniversary is being marked this weekend with an open house.

Over the years, the 680,000 liter pool's central tank has been transformed to replicate everything from the Great Barrier Reef off Australia, complete with kelp, sea urchins and lobsters to Arctic conditions suitable for Greenland sharks.

Striped bass, squid, seals and bots have also spent time in the 15-metre-wide, four-metre-deep pool.

“It's a shorter list of what we haven't done,” manager John Batt said.

Advanced ocean monitoring on screen

On Saturday afternoon, Dalhousie will hold a family-friendly community day to give the public a chance to see and feel the research taking place at the facility from the latest high-tech ocean monitoring to touch tanks for marine scientists in waiting.

University and government researchers have been invited to explain their work, including how sensors track fish in the open ocean and the impacts of a changing climate on marine plants such as eelgrass, as well as kelp and shellfish.

There will be tours and displays of planes and crawling robots.

“We said, 'Why don't you come outside? We'll set up tables. Bring your research so people can come in and they can touch it and they can see it, and they can talk to [graduate] students about it,” said Batt.

Saving an endangered Canadian species

Depending on the crowds, there's a chance to see another aspect of the Aquatron: its role as a Noah's ark for the Atlantic whitefish, a close relative of the salmon.

The remaining wild population on the planet survives in only three lakes behind the town of Bridgewater, NS

The Atlantic whitefish, an endangered salmon relative, has been raised to spawning age in the laboratory for later reintroduction into lakes near Bridgewater, NS (Robert Short/CBC)

The fish is so endangered that the young are now taken to the Aquatron for safety whenever they are found and raised to spawning age to be reintroduced later.

There are white fish in about 20 tanks.

“We're not seeing much in the wild. We have all the species here in the lab, and we feel a lot of pressure about that. If there's a major disaster, we could lose it, and with that, we could lose it. So, we we have them in different parts of the lab. They are all alarmed.

“There's a strange night I wake up going, oh white fish.”

Salmon conservation in the Cape Breton Highlands

Tanks also hold Atlantic salmon culled as parr from the Clyburn River in Cape Breton Highlands National Park. They have grown to sexual maturity and return to the river in the hope of breeding and replenishing the stock. Last October, 120 were released, including 30 with acoustic tags.

“Now we are tracking those fish, how they move through the river, where they go to give Parks [Canada] more information to help conserve the species,” Batt said.

How to enter

The Aquatron is located on the Dalhousie campus. The public is advised to use the Steele Ocean Sciences building on Oxford Street to access the facility. The open house is from 1pm to 4pm local time on Saturday, May 11th.