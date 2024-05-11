



TOPEKA Gov. Laura Kelly condemned a land ownership bill that stemmed from Republican fears of foreign interference as overbroad and unconstitutional. Kelly vetoed it Friday Senate Bill 172, which sought to restrict foreign companies from owning real estate in Kansas. The legislation would have blocked people and businesses from countries of concern, such as China and Iran, from buying non-residential property within 100 miles of Kansas military installations. Those who are already in the state should register with the attorney general and remove the property unless an exemption is granted. While I agree that it is important for our state to implement stronger protections against foreign adversaries, this legislation contains numerous provisions that may be unconstitutional and cause unintended consequences, Kelly said. Moreover, the retroactive nature of this legislation raises further serious constitutional concerns, she said. I am not willing to sign a bill that has the potential to harm the states future prosperity and economic development. The draft law was approved by the Legislature late in the session, after the alarm Nano Technology USA, and increase in rhetoric against foreign companies on Kansas soil. The China-based company plans to locate a $94.7 million manufacturing plant in Johnson County to make liquid conductive paste used in products such as cellphones and vehicle batteries. Rep. Rep. Blake Carpenter, R-Derby, said Kelly's veto would leave Kansas vulnerable. I remain committed to protecting our military installations and ensuring that the Chinese Communist Party and other foreign adversaries do not jeopardize the security of Kansas, Carpenter said. House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, said Republicans in the Legislature will continue to focus on foreign threats. Foreign adversaries, such as China, have made their intentions toward the US and our democracy very clear. It is shameful that our governor has chosen not to take these threats seriously, leaving Kansas' critical infrastructure and military assets exposed, Hawkins said. Despite the governor's apathy, keep working to protect Kansas and its citizens from those bad foreign actors who want to exploit land ownership loopholes.

