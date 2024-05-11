US says Israel's use of US weapons likely violates international law, but evidence is incomplete | News, Sports, Work

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday that Israel's use of U.S.-supplied weapons in Gaza likely violated international humanitarian law, but that wartime conditions prevented U.S. officials from pinpointing that with certainty in the attacks. specific air. The finding of “reasonable” The evidence to conclude that the US ally had violated international law for the protection of civilians in the way it waged its war against Hamas was the strongest statement the Biden administration has yet made on the issue. It was released in a summary of a report being submitted to Congress on Friday. But the caveat that the administration was unable to link specific US weapons to individual attacks by Israeli forces in Gaza could give the administration leeway in any future decision on whether to limit the provision of offensive weapons to Israel. The first-of-its-kind assessment, which was forced by President Joe Biden's Democratic colleagues in Congress, comes after seven months of airstrikes, ground fighting and aid cuts that have claimed the lives of nearly 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. While US officials were unable to gather all the information they needed on specific attacks, the report said that given Israel's “significant support” for US-made weapons, it was “Reasonable to evaluate” that they were used by Israeli security forces on occasions “inconsistent” with its obligations under international humanitarian law “or with best practices for civil damage mitigation.”

The Israeli military has the experience, technology and know-how to minimize harm to civilians, but “The results on the ground, including the high levels of civilian casualties, raise fundamental questions about whether the IDF is using them effectively in all cases.” the report says. International human rights groups and a review by an informal panel of former government and military officials, academic experts and others had pointed to more than a dozen Israeli airstrikes that they said had credible evidence of violations of the laws of war and humanitarian law. Targets included aid convoys, medical workers, hospitals, journalists, schools and refugee centers and other places that have broad protection under international law. They argued that the civilian death toll in many attacks in Gaza — such as the October 31 attack on an apartment building that reportedly killed 106 civilians — was disproportionate to the value of each military objective. Israel says it is following all US and international law, that it is investigating allegations of abuse by its security forces and that its campaign in Gaza is proportionate to the existential threat it says it poses from Hamas. Rep. Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the review “Only contributes to politically motivated anti-Israel sentiment” and should never have been done.

“Now is the time to stand with our ally Israel and ensure they have the tools they need.” he said in a statement. But Sen. Chris Van Hollen, the Maryland Democrat who led the push in Congress, told reporters that even though the administration had reached an overall conclusion, “They are determined in difficult cases. Politically inconvenient cases.”

United States “Treats the government of Israel as above the law,” Amanda Klasing of the US rights group Amnesty International said in a statement. Biden has tried to walk an increasingly thin line in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war against Hamas. The US leader is a target of growing anger at home and abroad over the mounting Palestinian death toll and the onset of starvation, caused largely by Israeli restrictions on the movement of food and aid into Gaza. Tensions have been further heightened in recent weeks by Netanyahu's promise to expand the Israeli army's offensive in the crowded southern city of Rafah, despite Biden's staunch opposition. Biden, in the final months of a bitter re-election campaign against Donald Trump, faces demands from many Democrats that he cut off the flow of offensive weapons to Israel and denunciation from Republicans who accuse him of wavering support for Israel in his time. of need. The Democratic administration took one of the first steps toward making military aid to Israel conditional in recent days when it halted a shipment of 3,500 bombs out of concern over a threatened Israeli offensive on Rafah, a southern city filled with more than a million Palestinians, a senior administration. said the official. The presidential directive that led to the review, agreed to in February, required the defense and state departments to “An assessment of any report or credible allegation that such defense articles and, where appropriate, defense services have been used in a manner inconsistent with international law, including international humanitarian law.”

Nothing in the presidential directive would have triggered a ceasefire if the administration had decided more definitively that Israel's conduct had violated international law. The agreement also required the State and Defense Departments to tell Congress whether they thought Israel had acted “to arbitrarily deny, limit, or otherwise impede, directly or indirectly,” sending any US-backed humanitarian aid to Gaza to the starving civilians there. For this question, the report cites “deep concerns” that Israel played a significant role in preventing adequate aid from reaching the starving Palestinians. However, he said Israel had recently taken some positive, albeit still insufficient, steps, and the US government did not currently find Israel restricting aid shipments in a way that violates US law governing foreign militaries receiving military aid from USA. Van Hollen accused the administration of obliterating what he said were clear Israeli blocks on food and aid shipments for much of the war. “That's why we have hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who have nothing to do with Hamas on the brink of starvation.” he said. Lawmakers and others who defended the review said Biden and previous U.S. leaders have followed a double standard when enforcing U.S. laws governing how foreign militaries use U.S. support, a charge the Biden administration denies. Their opponents argued that a US crackdown on Israel would weaken it at a time when it is fighting Hamas and other Iranian-backed groups. It is not clear how much Friday's decision would increase pressure on Biden to curb the flow of arms and money to the Israeli military or further increase tensions with Netanyahu's right-wing government. At the time the White House agreed to the review, it was working to block moves by Democratic lawmakers and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont to begin limiting arms shipments to Israel. Israel launched its offensive after an October 7 attack on Israel led by Hamas killed around 1,200 people. Two-thirds of Palestinians killed since then have been women and children, according to local health officials. US and UN officials say Israeli restrictions on food shipments since October 7 have brought complete starvation to northern Gaza. Human rights groups have long accused Israeli security forces of committing abuses against Palestinians and accused Israeli leaders of failing to hold those responsible accountable. In January, in a case brought by South Africa, the UN's top court ordered Israel to do everything it could to prevent death, destruction and any act of genocide in Gaza, but the panel did not order it to end of the military offensive. Biden said in December “indiscriminate bombing” was costing Israel international support. After Israeli forces targeted and killed seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen in April, the Biden administration signaled for the first time that it might cut military aid to Israel unless it changed its handling of the war and humanitarian aid. Presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, in the 1980s and early 1990s, were the last presidents to openly withhold weapons or military funding in an attempt to get Israel to change its actions in the region or toward the Palestinians.

