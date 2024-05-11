NATO risks World War III in Ukraine while lining the defense industry's pockets

First, the really alarming news that nobody cares about: day by day, the war in Ukraine is getting closer and closer to starting a nuclear attack.

Earlier this week, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once again wave the warning flag for this pending cataclysm. Post: “The situation in Ukraine is on the verge of catastrophic escalation. Do the military imperialists in Washington and their lackeys in Europe have any idea of ​​the danger they are facing? They are doing foreign policy as if it were a game of 'chicken'.

Kennedy is scarily accurate. It's a point I've made several times on this site. Whether the actions of the Biden administration, the United Kingdom, France or others, some in the West seem intent on emboldening Vladimir Putin and the Russians to do the unthinkable. Why?

Leaving aside the always malleable arguments that: “We must stand as one against Putin,” “We must save the people of Ukraine,” or “We must defend NATO,” there are other forces at work here. First among them: money.

Before we get there, to those trying to “save Ukraine's people and infrastructure”, I am truly sad to report that you have failed. While most media seem reluctant to report some facts on the ground, this is true: hundreds of thousands of men, women and children have been killed or wounded; most of the country's infrastructure has turned into ruins; and over 6 million Ukrainians have fled their country. Those who encourage Ukraine to fight to the last citizen from the comfort and safety of their offices thousands of miles from the battlefield need to come up with a more convincing rationale.

Now, back to the money. In late April, President Biden signed another aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, this one in the amount of 95 billion dollars. But as the late-night commercials used to say, “Wait, there's more.” like reported last month: “Ukraine and the US are working on long-term security agreement”.

How long is “long term”? According to Venture capitalist and podcast host David Sacks — as well as others — “long-term” would be roughly 10 years and cost over $1 trillion.

It is clear that for a number of defense contractors in our country and in Europe, Ukraine has become the gift that keeps on giving. But when does an endless supply of taxpayers' money start to resemble “fraud, waste and abuse”? Some would probably say now, as hundreds of millions of dollars have already disappeared down various rat holes in Ukraine without any accountability.

Then, at what point do the billions upon billions in aid pouring into Ukraine begin to resemble the world's largest Ponzi scheme? One definition of this old scam is a form of fraud that pays profits to earlier investors with funds from more recent investors. Except in this case, the “earliest” and “latest” investors are not doing this of their own free will. Their various governments are deciding for them as they take their hard earned money and give billions to Ukraine or, more likely, criminal enterprises.

The pain in this case might sound a lot like this: “We need to support Ukraine now by sending hundreds of billions of US taxpayer dollars so we don't have to send US troops later.” Well, and who would order those troops to fight in Ukraine?

Returning to Kennedy's warning, it now appears that – without anyone asking for our approval – we are engaging in a game of nuclear “chicken” with Putin and Russia over Ukraine. Mad arrogance to say the least.

Like RFK Jr. posted: “British Foreign Secretary David Cameron recently stated that Ukraine has the right to use British weapons to strike Russia. In return, Moscow warned the British ambassador that this would provoke Russian retaliation against London. New York Times reported last week that the US secretly sent ATACM missiles to Ukraine that can strike deep into Russian territory; not coincidentally, Russia announced training maneuvers using tactical nuclear weapons.

Does anything make your blood run cold? It should.

None of the experts I've spoken to over the past two years believe that Ukraine can win this war. It is long past time to blow the whistle on the Ponzi scheme, end the game of nuclear chicken and enter into a negotiated settlement.

At some point, Putin is sure to tire of the game and drive straight into the oncoming vehicle. What then will be the real consequence of that explosion?

Douglas MacKinnon, a political and communications consultant, was a White House staff writer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, and former special assistant for policy and communications at the Pentagon during the last three years of the Bush administration.