Caliway to present the latest clinical advances at the BIO 2024 International Convention





NEW TAIPEI city, May 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Caliway Biopharmaceuticals (Caliway) is pleased to announce its participation to share the latest clinical advances at the upcoming BIO 2024 International Convention on Wednesday, June 5IN 11:45 a.m. PDT. The presentation will take place in the Company Presentation Theater 2 at San Diego Convention Center. The annual BIO International Convention, organized by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), stands as the world's premier industry event, gathering over 20,000 prominent biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders from approximately 5,000 reputable companies. The four-day, in-person event includes cutting-edge topic forums, networking and partnership opportunities. Caliway is one of 200+ companies ready to present at this event. Caliway anticipates this opportunity to share recent progress on its lead pipeline candidate, CBL-514, with the international biotech and pharmaceutical community. Phase 2 studies of CBL-514 have demonstrated efficacy in multiple indications. For subcutaneous fat reduction, an average of 312.1 mL was achieved. It also showed promise for treating Dercum's disease as well as cellulite. These findings mark an important step forward in providing effective solutions for these medical conditions. About Caliway Biopharmaceuticals Caliway Biopharmaceuticals (Caliway) is one Taiwan-Headquartered, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven by the discovery of small molecule therapy, with a focus on medical aesthetics and inflammatory diseases. Listed on the emerging stock market in Taiwan (TPEX6919), Caliway aims to become an innovative pharmaceutical leader in aesthetic medicine. For more information, please visit: http://www.Caliway.com.tw/en Disclaimer This article and related information on this page contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information requires the Company to make numerous assumptions and is subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those of future, performance. or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to inform, update or revise the information on this page in a timely manner if circumstances should change. For additional contact: [email protected] SOURCE Caliway Biopharmaceuticals

